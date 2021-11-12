All CFDA 2021 Fashion Awards winners





Honoring the best and brightest American and international fashion designers, the coveted emerging and established designers have descended on New York’s Upper East Side for the elegant occasion. Leading the charge were Superstars Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy, honored as CFDA’s annual fashion icon and first face of the year, respectively.

Taking on the ebony-colored mat, everyone from Emily Ratajkowski (who showed off her postpartum body this Miu Miu season) to the hostess with taller Emily Blunt (who is arguing for an ’80s revival in a neon Christopher John Rogers pantsuit) donned their best clothes for the occasion.

Emily blunt Even Ashley Olsen made a surprise appearance, wearing (you guessed it) The Row.

Ashley Olsen However, the highlight of the evening was the plethora of designers recognized for their inimitable contributions to the industry. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode walked away with the most distinguished honors; American designer of the year awards for women and men.

Emilie Bode Rogers is no stranger to earning esteemed honors. He was recognized as one of the 2021 LVMH Prize finalists and was the 2019 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund winner. Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga won the International Womens Designer of the Year award, unsurprisingly. Gvasalia, who is officially a great couturier after his show-stop Haute Couture collection, has reinvented women’s fashion with its tight-fitting silhouettes and contemporary masks. The Georgian fashion designer beat Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus for the honor. Read on below for each winner (as well as all of the nominees here) of the evening. American Women’s Designer of the Year Christophe john rogers American Men’s Clothing Designer of the Year Emilie Bode American Accessories Designer of the Year Telfar Clemens for Telfar Emerging American Designer of the Year Edvin Thompson for Theophilio International Female Designer of the Year Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga International Men’s Designer of the Year gWales Bonner race for Wales Bonner The Founders’ Prize in honor of Eleanor Lambert Aurora James for the 15 percent pledge The price of environmental sustainability Patagonia The media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard Nina Garcia The Geoffrey Beene Prize for all of his achievements brave Dan The tribute of the board of directors Yeohlee Teng

