Little Black Dresses That Make All The Difference – NBC 7 San Diego





The annual Little Black Dress sale at Goodwill is back. On Fridays, shoppers are sure to queue in front of the Escondido store before the doors open at 10 a.m. “There are evening dresses, there are daytime dresses, there are evening dresses,” said Ashley Clark, a fashion dealer, looking at the dresses offered in the LBD sale. The clothes are donated to Goodwill and then collected for the special sale. Clark went to assess the hundreds of dresses sold and said there were lots of styles, sizes, and offerings. “There’s a good mix of vintage labels, department stores, and then some really fun high-end stuff,” Clark said. “You have everything from spaghetti straps to long sleeves, simple to sequin, short to long, size 2 to 24,” said Darlene Cossio, Marketing Director at Goodwill. “It’s iconic and something everyone has in their wardrobe.” A little black dress is a key part of any wardrobe. Clark said the versatility means it can be used in a number of situations, especially as the holidays approach. “It’s classic, it’s chic, black flatters everyone,” Clark said. “I think there is something about the holidays that everyone is excited about. There is something about getting dressed.” Clark said she can’t wait to shop at stores like Goodwill and find the perfect piece. “You flip through, and there’s nothing, nothing, nothing, and then you can’t believe you’ve found it,” Clark said. The sale at Escondido is at the Goodwill on 315 West Washington Ave. Cossio said they expect a line of people waiting outside before the store opens.

