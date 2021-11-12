Christopher John Rogers and Bode among 2021 CFDA Awards winners





Christopher John Rogers attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Jamie McCarthy / WireImage.

The U.S. fashion industry gathered with celebrities and executives on Wednesday night, for the first time since the pandemic began, to celebrate a more intimate version of the annual CFDA Awards, hosted by Emily Blunt. Some of the youngest winners took home the most prestigious awards, with Emily Bode Aujla winning the Men’s Clothing Designer of the Year and Christopher John Rogers the Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year. Other winners included Theopililos Edvin Thompson for Emerging Designer of the Year and Telfar Clemens in the Accessories category. International designers Demna Gvasalia and Grace Wales Bonner won in their respective categories. Other laureates included longtime CFDA member Yeohlee Teng, who received the tribute from the board of directors, and Sarah Ziff, founder of advocacy group Model Alliance. See the full list of winners below: American Women’s Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers American Men’s Clothing Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla de Bode. American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens of Telfar Emerging American Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson of Theophilio International Female Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia de Balenciaga International Men’s Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner Fashion icon: Zendaya Face of the Year: Anya Taylor-Joy The Positive Social Influence Award: Sara Ziff and The Model Alliance The Environmental Sustainability Award: Patagonia The Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia Tribute to the Board of Directors: Yeohlee Teng Eleanor Lambert Founders’ Award: Aurora James for the 15 percent pledge Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Dapper Dan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/news-analysis/christopher-john-rogers-and-bode-among-honorees-at-2021-cfda-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos