Some 600 exhibitors expected at the 101st edition of Pitti Uomo – WWD





Raffaello Napoleone has been waiting for 24 months to travel to the United States, and as soon as the restrictions on travel to Europe were lifted, the CEO of Pitti Immagine made the trip. Napoleone also took over the company’s biennial luncheon he hosts in New York City to unveil plans for the next edition of the Pitti Uomo male show in Florence, Italy. Scheduled for January 11-13 at Fortezza da Basso, it will be the second in-person male show since the start of the pandemic. The event last summer, which marked the 100th edition of the show, attracted around 350 exhibitors. Already, more than 500 have signed for January. “We are expecting around 600 exhibitors,” he said. “We are ready to make our contribution to the recovery of Italian fashion and international trade,” Napoleone continued. “We will have figures in clear increase compared to the last edition, both in terms of exhibitors and buyers, both from Italy and from Europe. The Asian presence will be further limited, while North America, the Middle East and Russia [will be well represented]. Many leading retailers around the world have already signed up, including Bergdorf Goodman, Mitchells stores, Hudson’s Bay, Brown Thomas and others, he said, adding that traders did not have could touch and smell the merchandise they were considering purchasing. , while exhibitors consult the competition to see how their collections are holding up. “You can’t do that in showrooms,” he said. As noted, the guest designer in January will be Ann Demeulemeester and a special event will take place on January 12 in Pitti. The more traditional brands of the show will be hosted in a section called Fantastic Classic and will include Baldessarini, Brunello Cucinelli, Caruso, Herno, KNT Kiton New Textures, Lardini, Pal Zileri, Paul & Shark and Tateossian London. Popular Futuro Maschile brands, which include Alden New England, Begg & Co., Hand Picked, New & Lingwood, Paraboot and more, will move to the next level in an area intended to showcase the mix of clothing brands. for contemporary men. Outdoor brands such as Blauer USA, Filson, Kongol, Saucony Originals and Save the Duck will be hosted in the Dynamic Attitude zone, while innovative international brands such as Armor Lux, Gitman Bros., Hansen, John Smedley and Raeburn will be brought together in a Superstyling section, which will include a space dedicated to sustainability. The 101st edition event is called Pitti Reflections and will feature installations by creative director Angelo Figus centered around mirrors. “With its double meaning of mirror surface and mental process of reflection, analysis and elaboration, Reflections embodies the desire to question oneself, to go in search of what has yet to be revealed,” said Agostino Poletto, Managing Director of Pitti Immagine. The show will also feature several special events, including a jazz night hosted by Caruso; an event yet to be determined to present Kiton’s new KNT label at the Fortezza, and a presentation of the Finnish brand Latimmier, designed by Ervin Latimer. For those unable to attend Pitti in person, the show will continue to offer its virtual Pitti Connect option, with a special projects program; projectors for exhibitors; Buyers Select, where traders share their favorite finds from the show, and Pitti Predicts, an editorial by fashion editor Samutaro that predicts the season’s trends.

