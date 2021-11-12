Demi Moores, the incredible evolution of fashion: photos





Since Demi Moore stood out in 1990 with his film Ghost, the 59-year-old star has strutted in stilettos on more red carpets than can count. While her most recent appearances have been marked by stripped ensembles and sleek, monochrome looks, she has seen a fashion shift in her three-decade career. On the way to developing her chic and sexy aesthetic, the Striptease star has tried out many haircuts and styles, played with prints and patterns, and experimented with every figure imaginable. Travel back in time to one of her first big events, the 1992 Governors’ Ball, and the actress looked completely different. With tight curls that were all the rage back then and a bold red lip, her glamor for the evening couldn’t have been a bigger departure from her sleek, sleek glass hair today. As for fashion? She wore a mermaid-style lilac dress with a lace bodice. She went so far as to pair the dress with matching gloves. By the early 2000s, Moore had clearly developed a recognizable style, opting for classic black dresses and pantsuits that were either made with panels of sheer fabric, had plunging necklines, or showed off her cleavage. Although timeless options remain its benchmark, the Indecent Proposal star started to add some funky fashion into the mix. At the LACMA Film + Art Gala 2016, for example, she was blown away in a Gucci gown adorned with roses embroidered along the neckline and bright red puffed shoulders. The following year, she took a page from the same playbook, wearing a fabulous floral-print Gucci suit with pops of pink and green to the premiere of Blind. Moore can certainly wear a designer outfit on the red carpet, but in January she proved she looked just as good on the catwalk. For the Fendi Spring / Summer 2021 show, the star rubbed shoulders with models like Bella hadid and MethodDelevingne. First of all, really, it only hit me after it was really like a fulfilled teenage fantasy, she said on Naomi campbells No Filter With Naomi YouTube Series. I took a moment when I thought, Oh my God! I literally just walked on a runway show with some of the greatest models of all time. To me, I literally felt like a little child. To see how Moore went from a new face in Hollywood to a red carpet regular and ~ casual ~ runway model, keep scrolling!

