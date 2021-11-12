Brick-and-mortar brands targeting young consumers are opening stores in Boston – Glossy

With the gradual return of foot traffic to retail stores, brands in the fashion landscape are looking to open up new markets. Over the past three months, several fashion brands have turned to one city, in particular, for retail expansion: Boston.

Buck Mason, a DTC-focused menswear brand founded in 2013, is opening a two-story department store on Bostons Newbury Street in December. The Boston store, which arrives just months after its Nashville store opened in October, will be Buck Mason’s sixth store opening this year. According to co-founder and CEO Erik Allen Ford, Boston is one of the top 20 markets for online brand sales and has strong potential for physical growth.

“The Back Bay region [where the Newbury Street store will open] has become a place where young professionals meet, shop, live and congregate in Boston, ”said Allen Ford. “There are probably fewer neighborhoods in Boston where we would want a store than in greater New York City, where we already have four locations. But there is an untapped opportunity for us [in Boston] beyond this first location.

Allen Ford said the appeal of the stores’ locations lies in the local population of young professionals, who are a core audience for the brand, and the popularity of Newbury Streets with female shoppers. Buck Mason started his business for women over the summer.

“We expect our recently launched women’s business to thrive there due to the neighborhood and shopper makeup on Newbury,” Allen Ford said, citing e-commerce data the brand has collected on his Boston client. “So the balance of business between men and women may be a little different than that of some of our more established sites. [and lean more heavily toward women’s]. “

Jewelry brand Studs chose Boston as one of three cities where it opened new stores this year, along with Los Angeles and Austin. The Boston site opened in June. Before the end of the year, it will open more in Miami and New York.

Anna Harman, co-founder and CEO of Studs, echoed Allen Ford’s assessment of Boston as a market where brands can specifically target young consumers. The average age of a Boston resident is 32, five years younger than New York, according to census data. And the city has more than 150,000 students.

“We already had a strong online audience in Massachusetts and we felt really excited about the Gen Z and Millennial customer who is going to college or working in the city or its suburbs,” Harman said.

Nike has opened two stores in Boston, two unique retail concepts, in August. One is an outlet store and the other is a digitally focused small-format store in the line of Nikes retail strategy described in June 2020 to open 150 to 200 smaller stores across the country. Meanwhile, Zegna announcement a new 1,300 square foot flagship in October will open on Newbury Street in Boston this year.

Boston is in the midst of its largest development boom in history, with nearly 100 new developments from apartment buildings to commercial spaces being built across the city, according to WBUR, Boston’s public radio station. Allen Ford and Harman both refused to disclose exact details of the leases they signed in Boston, but the city’s commercial lease signatures passed New York in July this year, a rare event in the history of the two cities. Commercial real estate advisor Wronka released data in February showing that Boston’s expected average retail rent for 2021, just under $ 25 per square foot, is low compared to the two retail rents in other cities and projected future prices in Boston.