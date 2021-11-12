Kendall Jenner sizzles in sexy black dress as she attends wedding with Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid were all dressed for their friend Lauren Perez’s wedding on Thursday.

After enjoying the ceremony, the trio took a few mirror selfies, sharing the candid moment on Kendall’s Instagram.

Kendall was breathtaking in a barely there black dress that covered her chest and crisscrossed her abs with tiny triangles.

Sexy: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stunned as they attended their friend Lauren Perez’s wedding on Thursday night

Meanwhile, Hailey went for sheer glamor in a gold glitter number.

Beside them was Bella, who exuded elegance in a skintight blue and white marbled number.

They were also joined by boyfriend Jesse Jo Stark, who was dressed in a more casual outfit as she sipped a glass of champagne.

Wow: Kendall looked breathtaking in a barely there black dress while Hailey glowed gold

Clique: Bella Hadid and Jesse Jo Stark were also in the business

The four ladies appeared to be without an appointment.

Hailey has been married to pop star Justin Bieber since their nuptials at the courthouse in September 2018.

Kendall, meanwhile, has been stable with NBA star Devin Booker since spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Bella dated art director Marc Kalman for over a year before going public with him over the summer.

Jesse Jo is dating singer Yungblud.