Meghan Markle shows off in red dress and heels at Salute to Freedom gala – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Meghan Markle made a bold move when she arrived with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet in a red Carolina Herrera halterneck dress. The style featured a cinched waist and thigh slit, along with a deep neckline and flowy skirt. Markle accessorized it simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy pin. The shape and silhouette of the dress deviated markedly from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA For the shoes, Markle went the colorful route and wore a pair of matching red heels. Her favorite shoes were silky slingback pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the style creates a punchy and bright monochrome look. Related

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Let’s take a closer look at Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA Pointed-toe pumps have become a major shoe trend this year, especially as live events are back and more and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and bold heels. Parker isn’t the only celebrity wearing a pair this season; in recent weeks, Rita Ora, Paris Hilton and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pairs of Roger Vivier, Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles are point-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and other top brands. Outside of working hours, its clean and versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots. Elevate your fall looks with bold red pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Vince Camuto Thanley Pumps, $ 99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Jimmy Choo Romy pumps, $ 595.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: A New Day Francesca Pumps, $ 30. Click through the gallery to check out the best moments from Markle’s shoes over the years.

