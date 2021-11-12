COMMUNITY CALENDAR | News, Sports, Jobs

Connect with us

FRI / NOV 12

Columbiana

Good As New Shop, Methodist Church, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Clothing, Winter Ribbing, Christmas Clothing

Underground Railroad program, presented by Traci Manning, Curator of Education at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, 1 pm to 3 pm, Columbiana Public Library; registration at 330-482-5509

Presentation of Heartland Christian School of “The best Christmas contest ever”, 7 p.m. $ 5 for students / seniors, $ 8 adults, $ 25 families; book your tickets at 330-482-2331

Eastern Palestine

Visit of the house in the village of snowflakes, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Way Station / Kingdom Kloset, Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Rebecca St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unity Grange soup and sandwich lunch, 11 am-2pm

Moose Lodge Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., take out only, 330-426-3510

Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; cod special beer batter, on a dish $ 7, sandwich with side $ 8, dinner with two sides $ 10, basket of shrimp lovers with side $ 10; 330-886-0397

Guilford Lake

Ruritan Club Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m. National Highway 172 at Hanna Drive

Negley

Monthly Negley United Methodist Church Breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Waterford

Eagles Fish Friday, 4-9 p.m., full menu, eat in or take out, 330-457-7230

Salem

Christmas Again Sale, 9 am-2pm, First United Methodist Church

Memorial & Patriotic Association meeting, 7 p.m., AMVETS station 45 in the back room. All encouraged to attend.

Wellsville

AM Book Chat, 10:30 a.m., Wellsville Library

Wellsville Elks Fish Fry # 1040, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. dinner in or take out available; call ahead at 330-532-9516.

SAT / 11-13

Alliance

Mount Union University’s Performing Arts Department features scenes and songs from its production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” 10:30 am, Main Auditorium of the Rodman Public Library; register at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup, or 330-821-2665, ext. 107

Calcutta

November Fest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Destiny House, 49345 Calcutta Smith Ferry Road; free resources and services as well as activities for the family

Columbiana

Columbiana High School Class of 1961, breakfast, 9:00 a.m., Das Dutch Haus Restaurant

Presentation of Heartland Christian School of “The best Christmas contest ever”, 7 p.m. $ 5 for students / seniors, $ 8 adults, $ 25 families; book your tickets at 330-482-2331

Good As New Shop, Methodist Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., men’s and women’s clothing, winter ribbing, Christmas clothing

Liverpool East

Steak Fry, VFW Post 66, $ 15, 2 to 7 p.m. for info 330-692-1312

Eastern Palestine

Visit of the house in the village of snowflakes, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unity Grange soup and sandwich lunch, 11 am-2pm

Cuisine des Aigles open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. pulled pork sandwich with side; $ 7; 330-886-0397

Bingo, American Legion, 6 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Hammondsville

Pine Grove United Methodist Church hosts a spaghetti dinner at Saline Twp. Complex, menu: spaghetti, meatball, salad, desserts and drink, by donation, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hanover

United Class 1966, 8 a.m., Avalon Restaurant

Veterans’ Service, 11 a.m., Hanover Township Historical Society Museum, 9939 State Route 9; information at 330-223-9012

Leetonia

Veterans Day Service, 1 p.m., Oakdale Cemetery

Lisbon

Lepper Library Writers’ Group, 2:00 p.m.

New Cumberland

Open house day of the Military Banner Committee, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., city building

New Waterford

Surviving the Holidays Session of GriefShare, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 State Route 7; $ 5; information at 330-227-3636

Eagles SOS Karaoke Sounds, 9 p.m.-12:30 p.m., open to the public

Salem

Eagle haystack breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. traditional / haystack / pancakes $ 6; perform available at 330-337-8053

Columbiana County Humane Society Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CIO Hall, 547 Prospect St., Tons of items

Christmas Again Sale, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Class of 1958, breakfast, 9 a.m., Adele’s Place

Little Loves learning Center Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1431 N. Ellsworth Ave.

Class of 1963, noon, Ezio’s

Salem Historical Society Underground Railroad Tour, 2:00 PM, loading at 239 S. Lundy St .; reservations at 330-337-8514 or 330-337-6733

Jerry and Marilyn performing USO Swing ’40s music to greet the veterans, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Kast Iron Soda Works

Class 1959, lunch, Coaches, 11:30 a.m.

Salem Hunting Club. 22 Rifle matches, 6:00 p.m.; interior shot (heated)

Salineville

All-you-can-eat breakfast, Kiwanis Park / Russell Reight Building. $ 8 and $ 5, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. take out available

Wellsville

Autographs and Q&A with local author Steve Logston, 10 a.m. to noon, Wellsville Library

19th Annual Care and Share Benefit Dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 831 Main Street; cream chicken on a cookie, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and pumpkin pie for a donation; pick up at the basement door or in the alley at the door of the community room

Class of 1968, 6 p.m., Roadhouse; spouses and friends welcome

SUN / 11-14

Austintown

DARES Singles Group, 330-729-0127, 10 a.m., Charly’s family restaurant, Kirk Road.

Columbiana

Festival fundraising drive to cavatelli dinner, noon to 2 pm or sold out, St. Jude Catholic Church; $ 10 includes cavatelli, house sauce, two meatballs, salad, bread / butter, cake

Spoken Threads Storytelling Open Event, 2 p.m., Firestone Park Pavilion # 2; Theme: The seasons of change. Musical guest: The Conkle brothers. The featured storytellers will be Nicole Ice and Kaleb McFarland. For more information, visit www.columbianahub.org.

Liverpool East

Heights Church, 528 Grandview St., will honor veterans at 10 a.m., with lunch to follow

Art exhibition, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Venture Gallery downtown

Eastern Palestine

Eagle Breakfast, 8 am to noon; dinner or perform; 330-886-0397

New Waterford

Eagles breakfast, 8 am-12pm, eat in or take away, 330-457-7230

Salem

Soup to Go (Chile), 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Salem; pick up at the west entrance; $ 5 a jar

MON / 11-15

Board of directors

DARES Singles Group, 330-729-0127, 7 p.m. Cornersburg DQ.

Canfield

South Range School Board, 7 p.m., auditorium

Chester

Water shutdown scheduled for the replacement of fire hydrants, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. boiling order to follow

Liverpool East

Class 1949-50, noon, Chef Ray’s Cafe, 16813 St. Clair Ave.

Eastern Palestine

Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and vegetables; $ 8; 330-886-0397

Negley

Directors of the Township of Middleton, 7 p.m., Township Garage

New Waterford

Crestview School Board, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Salem

Salem Community Food Pantry, 794 E. Third Street, food distribution for residents in ZIP code 44460 (proof required), masks required, 9 am-11am

Library Council, 4:30 p.m., Quaker Room

Drive Thru Banquet in Salem, 5:00 p.m. until disappearance (no later than 7:00 p.m.), Salem Memorial Building. One meal per person in the vehicle. Sponsor: Mrs. Pat Riley in memory of her husband Don Riley and son Randy Riley. Menu: meatloaf, potatoes with parsley butter, corn, coleslaw, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, cookies. The queue is behind the Memorial Building, no parking on the library grounds and no blockages at East Pershing. For more information or to sponsor a banquet, contact Patty Colian at 330-831-2169.

Meeting of the Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Town Hall Council Chamber, regarding the expansion of the designated outdoor refreshment area.

School board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., secondary library; preceded by a special meeting to review board goals at 6:15 p.m.

Salineville

Southern Local School Board, 6:30 p.m., junior / senior high school cafeteria

Wellsville

School board, 6:30 p.m., secondary library

TUE / 11-16

Canfield

Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Canfield United Methodist Church

Columbiana

Rigatoni dinner at the wheel, 4 p.m. until exhaustion, Grace Church; $ 12

Eastern Palestine

Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; hamburger sauce over mashed potatoes with vegetables; $ 8; 330-886-0397

Unity Township Board of Directors, 7:00 p.m., Administrative Office

Class of 1951, Roadhouse, 11:30 a.m.

Hanover

United High School Class of 1961, noon, Adele’s

Administrators of the canton of Hanover, 8 p.m., town hall

Lisbon

Columbiana Family & Children First County Council Mandate Meeting, 9 a.m., Columbiana County ESC

Columbiana County Family and Children’s Council General Meeting, 10:15 a.m., via Zoom; login information at [email protected]

Columbiana County ESC, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road

Canton of Liverpool

Board of Directors, 6.30 p.m., Administrative building

Salem

Rotary Club of Salem, noon, Salem Community Center

Bank One Retirees & Friends Lunch, Noon, Perkins, US Route 62 West of Salem; RSVP at 330-427-0304 before November 14.

Meeting of the economic development committee, 6 p.m., town hall council chamber.

City council meeting, 7 p.m., town hall council chamber.

Anonymous Families, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church’s first café

Salineville

Utica Shale Academy School Board, 4:30 p.m., Hutson Building

