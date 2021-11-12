COMMUNITY CALENDAR | News, Sports, Jobs





FRI / NOV 12 Columbiana Good As New Shop, Methodist Church, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Clothing, Winter Ribbing, Christmas Clothing Underground Railroad program, presented by Traci Manning, Curator of Education at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, 1 pm to 3 pm, Columbiana Public Library; registration at 330-482-5509 Presentation of Heartland Christian School of “The best Christmas contest ever”, 7 p.m. $ 5 for students / seniors, $ 8 adults, $ 25 families; book your tickets at 330-482-2331 Eastern Palestine Visit of the house in the village of snowflakes, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Way Station / Kingdom Kloset, Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Rebecca St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unity Grange soup and sandwich lunch, 11 am-2pm Moose Lodge Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., take out only, 330-426-3510 Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; cod special beer batter, on a dish $ 7, sandwich with side $ 8, dinner with two sides $ 10, basket of shrimp lovers with side $ 10; 330-886-0397 Guilford Lake Ruritan Club Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m. National Highway 172 at Hanna Drive Negley Monthly Negley United Methodist Church Breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New Waterford Eagles Fish Friday, 4-9 p.m., full menu, eat in or take out, 330-457-7230 Salem Christmas Again Sale, 9 am-2pm, First United Methodist Church Memorial & Patriotic Association meeting, 7 p.m., AMVETS station 45 in the back room. All encouraged to attend. Wellsville AM Book Chat, 10:30 a.m., Wellsville Library Wellsville Elks Fish Fry # 1040, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. dinner in or take out available; call ahead at 330-532-9516. SAT / 11-13 Alliance Mount Union University’s Performing Arts Department features scenes and songs from its production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” 10:30 am, Main Auditorium of the Rodman Public Library; register at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup, or 330-821-2665, ext. 107 Calcutta November Fest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Destiny House, 49345 Calcutta Smith Ferry Road; free resources and services as well as activities for the family Columbiana Columbiana High School Class of 1961, breakfast, 9:00 a.m., Das Dutch Haus Restaurant Presentation of Heartland Christian School of “The best Christmas contest ever”, 7 p.m. $ 5 for students / seniors, $ 8 adults, $ 25 families; book your tickets at 330-482-2331 Good As New Shop, Methodist Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., men’s and women’s clothing, winter ribbing, Christmas clothing Liverpool East Steak Fry, VFW Post 66, $ 15, 2 to 7 p.m. for info 330-692-1312 Eastern Palestine Visit of the house in the village of snowflakes, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unity Grange soup and sandwich lunch, 11 am-2pm Cuisine des Aigles open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. pulled pork sandwich with side; $ 7; 330-886-0397 Bingo, American Legion, 6 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m. Hammondsville Pine Grove United Methodist Church hosts a spaghetti dinner at Saline Twp. Complex, menu: spaghetti, meatball, salad, desserts and drink, by donation, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hanover United Class 1966, 8 a.m., Avalon Restaurant Veterans’ Service, 11 a.m., Hanover Township Historical Society Museum, 9939 State Route 9; information at 330-223-9012 Leetonia Veterans Day Service, 1 p.m., Oakdale Cemetery Lisbon Lepper Library Writers’ Group, 2:00 p.m. New Cumberland Open house day of the Military Banner Committee, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., city building New Waterford Surviving the Holidays Session of GriefShare, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 State Route 7; $ 5; information at 330-227-3636 Eagles SOS Karaoke Sounds, 9 p.m.-12:30 p.m., open to the public Salem Eagle haystack breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. traditional / haystack / pancakes $ 6; perform available at 330-337-8053 Columbiana County Humane Society Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CIO Hall, 547 Prospect St., Tons of items Christmas Again Sale, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., First United Methodist Church Class of 1958, breakfast, 9 a.m., Adele’s Place Little Loves learning Center Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1431 N. Ellsworth Ave. Class of 1963, noon, Ezio’s Salem Historical Society Underground Railroad Tour, 2:00 PM, loading at 239 S. Lundy St .; reservations at 330-337-8514 or 330-337-6733 Jerry and Marilyn performing USO Swing ’40s music to greet the veterans, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Kast Iron Soda Works Class 1959, lunch, Coaches, 11:30 a.m. Salem Hunting Club. 22 Rifle matches, 6:00 p.m.; interior shot (heated) Salineville All-you-can-eat breakfast, Kiwanis Park / Russell Reight Building. $ 8 and $ 5, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. take out available Wellsville Autographs and Q&A with local author Steve Logston, 10 a.m. to noon, Wellsville Library 19th Annual Care and Share Benefit Dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 831 Main Street; cream chicken on a cookie, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and pumpkin pie for a donation; pick up at the basement door or in the alley at the door of the community room Class of 1968, 6 p.m., Roadhouse; spouses and friends welcome SUN / 11-14 Austintown DARES Singles Group, 330-729-0127, 10 a.m., Charly’s family restaurant, Kirk Road. Columbiana Festival fundraising drive to cavatelli dinner, noon to 2 pm or sold out, St. Jude Catholic Church; $ 10 includes cavatelli, house sauce, two meatballs, salad, bread / butter, cake Spoken Threads Storytelling Open Event, 2 p.m., Firestone Park Pavilion # 2; Theme: The seasons of change. Musical guest: The Conkle brothers. The featured storytellers will be Nicole Ice and Kaleb McFarland. For more information, visit www.columbianahub.org. Liverpool East Heights Church, 528 Grandview St., will honor veterans at 10 a.m., with lunch to follow Art exhibition, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Venture Gallery downtown Eastern Palestine Eagle Breakfast, 8 am to noon; dinner or perform; 330-886-0397 New Waterford Eagles breakfast, 8 am-12pm, eat in or take away, 330-457-7230 Salem Soup to Go (Chile), 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Salem; pick up at the west entrance; $ 5 a jar MON / 11-15 Board of directors DARES Singles Group, 330-729-0127, 7 p.m. Cornersburg DQ. Canfield South Range School Board, 7 p.m., auditorium Chester Water shutdown scheduled for the replacement of fire hydrants, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. boiling order to follow Liverpool East Class 1949-50, noon, Chef Ray’s Cafe, 16813 St. Clair Ave. Eastern Palestine Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and vegetables; $ 8; 330-886-0397 Negley Directors of the Township of Middleton, 7 p.m., Township Garage New Waterford Crestview School Board, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center Salem Salem Community Food Pantry, 794 E. Third Street, food distribution for residents in ZIP code 44460 (proof required), masks required, 9 am-11am Library Council, 4:30 p.m., Quaker Room Drive Thru Banquet in Salem, 5:00 p.m. until disappearance (no later than 7:00 p.m.), Salem Memorial Building. One meal per person in the vehicle. Sponsor: Mrs. Pat Riley in memory of her husband Don Riley and son Randy Riley. Menu: meatloaf, potatoes with parsley butter, corn, coleslaw, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, cookies. The queue is behind the Memorial Building, no parking on the library grounds and no blockages at East Pershing. For more information or to sponsor a banquet, contact Patty Colian at 330-831-2169. Meeting of the Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Town Hall Council Chamber, regarding the expansion of the designated outdoor refreshment area. School board, regular meeting, 7 p.m., secondary library; preceded by a special meeting to review board goals at 6:15 p.m. Salineville Southern Local School Board, 6:30 p.m., junior / senior high school cafeteria Wellsville School board, 6:30 p.m., secondary library TUE / 11-16 Canfield Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Canfield United Methodist Church Columbiana Rigatoni dinner at the wheel, 4 p.m. until exhaustion, Grace Church; $ 12 Eastern Palestine Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; hamburger sauce over mashed potatoes with vegetables; $ 8; 330-886-0397 Unity Township Board of Directors, 7:00 p.m., Administrative Office Class of 1951, Roadhouse, 11:30 a.m. Hanover United High School Class of 1961, noon, Adele’s Administrators of the canton of Hanover, 8 p.m., town hall Lisbon Columbiana Family & Children First County Council Mandate Meeting, 9 a.m., Columbiana County ESC Columbiana County Family and Children’s Council General Meeting, 10:15 a.m., via Zoom; login information at [email protected] Columbiana County ESC, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road Canton of Liverpool Board of Directors, 6.30 p.m., Administrative building Salem Rotary Club of Salem, noon, Salem Community Center Bank One Retirees & Friends Lunch, Noon, Perkins, US Route 62 West of Salem; RSVP at 330-427-0304 before November 14. Meeting of the economic development committee, 6 p.m., town hall council chamber. City council meeting, 7 p.m., town hall council chamber. Anonymous Families, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church’s first café Salineville Utica Shale Academy School Board, 4:30 p.m., Hutson Building The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningjournalnews.com/news/local-news/2021/11/community-calendar-498/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos