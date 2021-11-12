Unisex hijab? New Italian fashion launch leaves internet users puzzled, Entertainment News





The fashion industry is changing rapidly and it is quite difficult to predict what will happen in the future. The new fashion innovation that has taken center stage and has blown us all away is a ‘unisex hijab’. Global fashion brand United Colors of Benetton has launched a new line of traditional Islamic unisex hijab headwear in collaboration with Tunisian-born Italian rapper Ghali Amdouni. Henry Cavill still thinks there’s more of Superman in him: he was a godlike being The product is priced at 29.95 (Rs 3,000) and is available in black, yellow, red and green. The latter garment is described as a “unisex hijab made of stretch fabric.” Small contrasting print on the left side which combines the Benetton logo with the G de Ghali. This accessory belongs to the ” United Colors of Ghali ” capsule collection, created by Ghali. ” The rapper had also shared a few photos of himself wearing a unisex hijab, which launched at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, on his Instagram page. A hijab is a religious veil worn by many Muslim women in public and typically covers the hair, head, and chest. The singer, 28, reportedly said: ‘The hijab is a unique piece of clothing that I wanted a lot. There was no resistance from the company to include it in the collection. When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me, whereas now it is normal. The rapper added: ‘I’m tired of hearing how anything Arabic or Tunisian is associated with something negative. When I was little, my mother was afraid that I would go out with my Arab companions, she preferred that I have Italian friends. Now I think it’s important to say that this diversity is an added value, that’s what makes me unique. ” Henry Cavill still thinks there’s more of Superman in him: he was a godlike being From appreciation to criticism of the new innovation, the garment has become a new topic of discussion and garnered a mixed response from netizens. Meanwhile, some social media users have used him as inspiration to create memes and said bank robbers and hijackers can now wear designer clothes as well. Check out the reactions below: I wonder when Benetton introduced huge sheets so that the men also hide the rest of their body, next to the hijab. Sippy (@sippyvanakker) November 8, 2021

