Indian Motorcycle launches military-themed clothing collection





Press release | November 11, 2021 100% of proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit military organization and fund veteran rehabilitation efforts This is an Indian Motorcycle press release… Minneapolis, MN (October 27, 2021) Indian Motorcycle, Americas First Motorcycle Company has released an all-new military-themed clothing collection with 100% of its proceeds going to the Veterans Charity Ride (VCR) and its rehabilitation efforts. veterans. The Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection was designed to recognize and support those who served in the United States military, while providing resources for post-war veterans rehabilitating under the VCR program. With eight pieces, the Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection features military-inspired casual wear for men and women. The men’s line includes a khaki t-shirt with contrasting sleeves, a khaki Icon t-shirt with long sleeves and a khaki Camo hoodie. For women, the Honoring Heroes collection features a contrasting khaki sleeve with baseball style three-quarter length sleeves, a khaki Icon long sleeve t-shirt and a khaki Camo hoodie. An iconic khaki beanie and a khaki camo snapback cap complete the exclusive collection. It has been an honor to support the Veterans Charity Ride over the past few years as the organization does an incredible job supporting post-war veterans in their transition to civilian life, said Ross Clifford, vice chair parts, clothing and accessories. at Indian Motorcycle. That said, we are proud to launch our new Honoring Heroes collection not only to show our appreciation for our troops, but to directly help fund important VCR programming. Created by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey, VCR leverages the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded combat veterans and amputees who adjust to the afterlife. war. Each year, VCR welcomes 15-20 Veterans on a Therapeutic Southwest Ride at the legendary Sturgis Bike Week. The 10-14 day adventure allows participating veterans to tackle their post-war challenges while on the road. Throughout the journey, veterans conduct team building exercises that allow riders to share their service experience during the emotional and detoxifying motorcycle ride. The Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection is available now at select Indian Motorcycle dealers across the country. To learn more about the collection, visit Indian Motorcycle Outpost. To support the Veterans Charity Ride, make a donation or to find out more visit VeteransCharityRide.org. Click here for more new products on Cycle news.

