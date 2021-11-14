A life of support and love

Ken Brendlinger and Paul Inver

The sight of the handsome man who worked in men’s clothing was a highlight of Pauls Strawbridge & Clothier’s travels.

I would admire it from afar, said Paul. Then I stopped seeing him there.

The man came into view about six months later as Paul was shopping at Acme at 10th and Reed: There you go, there he was, walking down the aisle in the opposite direction.

This time Paul would do more than watch. Hi, he said. I don’t know you from Strawbridges?

Yes, I used to work there, Ken replied. Ken deduced that the older woman who shopped with Paul was his mother and that he did not want a boy to mum.

I managed to get Ken to open his own clothing store [In Shape, which sold mens athletic wear], says Paul. I then went to this store and picked up a card from the counter.

Paul, then 28, called In Shape, asked Ken and explained who he was. Do you want to get together for a drink or a coffee? he offered.

Thanks, but no thanks, Ken said politely.

A second call yielded the same result – something Kens’ business partner Michael found puzzling. Ken’s explanation that a man who shopped with his mother still lived with her and was probably dependent on her didn’t change his mind. Oh, go out with him once, Michael said. What harm can he do?

Ken, then 33, was flattered, but he was tired of immature men and feared Paul might not be the same. I wanted someone who was mature and who knew what he wanted, he said.

Paul too. I felt, before I even really knew him, that he was ambitious and stable, not a kid who just partied, and I wanted to be with someone like that, Paul said.

Ken hadn’t seemed bothered by her calls, only hesitant. Something told Paul to call once more, and this time Ken said yes.

They met at Montserrat on South Street. Paul learned that Ken was also a kindergarten teacher in Philadelphia. Ken learned that the woman with Paul in Acme was not his mother, but an older neighbor who did not drive. Paul didn’t just have his own house, he ran the food distribution business founded by his father, Philip Inver & Son Inc. When his father retired, he renamed it P. Inver Wholesale Foods.

I don’t remember if [dinner] was good or not, but I enjoyed the company so much, Ken said.

The two also discovered a mutual love for Broadway that night and, coincidentally, the Tony Awards were being held. Paul invited Ken to look at his house, which was also fun until Ken found out he had lost his keys. His best friend came to the rescue. The following weekend, they took an overnight trip to New York City and, within weeks, declared themselves a couple.

I originally liked that he had his own business, which meant he was stable and secure, Ken said. Now I love him because he has a good heart.

Paul likes Ken to support him and be nice to him. He is very proud of Ken’s kindness and support to his elementary students at GW Childs, TM Pierce and Albert M. Greenfield during his 35 year career. The couple often meet former Kens students or their parents. They always comment on how Ken was their child’s favorite teacher or the most important teacher, Paul said. I marvel, I am overflowing with emotion about the kind of individual Ken has always been. I am proud to be his partner.

Partners become husbands

A year after their relationship began, Paul, who is now 68, and Ken, now 73, began to look for a home to share. In December 1984, they moved into a townhouse in Queen Village.

Two decades later, Ken invited Paul to dinner at the old Venture Inn and handed him a large envelope. Paul found two plane tickets to Toronto, which he thought would be a nice birthday present. Ken told him to look at the papers below. It was a request for a marriage license, recalls Paul.

Would you marry me? Ken asked.

Paul stood up, hugged Ken, cried and said yes.

It was more than love, Ken said. Everyone Said You Could Have Escrow Service In The United States Yes. But that wouldn’t have given us legal recognition, and I needed legal recognition in case either of us was in the hospital, so we could be there for each other. And for inheritance reasons, says Ken. Even if their marriage would not be legally recognized at home, an official marriage license from Canada could serve as convincing evidence, he explained.

They were married at Toronto City Hall on November 28, 2003. The manager and deputy manager of their bed and breakfast were witnesses.

They had barely returned to Philadelphia when they were reminded that marriage equality is always a struggle. A customs officer told them to separate and go up one by one, because only families could go up together.

We’re family, Ken told him. We just got married in Canada.

We don’t recognize that here, the agent said.

I don’t care if you don’t recognize him, Ken said. Were still family, were still married and getting together. The officer nodded. Subsequently, another officer approached them. Good for you! she said. You held on.

The couples then spent their honeymoon at Sainte-Croix and enjoyed traveling across the country and the world. For Paul’s birthday in 2010, Ken offered him a role as an extra on Broadway in Jersey Boys, which he won at a charity auction. At home, they enjoy spending time with their friends, family and Mason, their godchild who is now 12 years old. Masons ‘mother Sadye was Kens’ last student teacher before her retirement in 2008.

Paul retired in 2014, the same year marriage equality became law in Pennsylvania. By early 2015, the couple had sold their home in Queen Village and moved into their Miami Beach condo, which had long been a dream. Ken had returned to work at Macys in Philly and had been transferred to a store in Florida. Paul took a part-time job at Publix, a grocery store, where he was in June 2015 when Ken called, gloating over the US Supreme Court ruling that made marriage equality the law throughout. the country.

It was so emotional for us and for many of our friends across the country whose marriages were also recognized, Paul said.

Husbands support husbands

In 2016, Ken suffered a stroke which affected his mobility on his left side. He has made significant progress but still relies on Paul. I have to walk with a cane. I am still in physiotherapy. He helps me take a shower, he helps me get dressed. He takes my meds, cooks my food, does the laundry, ”Ken said. I couldn’t function without it.

It has been gratifying, said Paul. There were challenges, especially early on when Paul had to learn new skills, such as handling Kens’ medications, and take on roles that were traditionally Kens. Ken has always been the repairman, the handyman for the both of us, and I was Ken’s assistant, he said. Ken still has the know-how, but Paul’s hands are now doing the work.

In April 2017, the couple returned to Philadelphia for better health care and now live in Rittenhouse Square. They see their family and friends and play mahjong and card games with the neighbors every week. They love the local theater. Their travels have, by their standards, slowed down, but they still head to New York City to see plays, and, assuming COVID rates don’t crush their plans for the third time, the couple will fly away. for Argentina and will sail to Antarctica in 2023.

This summer, Ken and Paul marked 39 years together. In two weeks, they will be celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary.