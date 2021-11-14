ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: the science of sport







Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson in front of the T20 World Cup. Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup before

Image Credit: Twitter / ICC

The ICC T20 World Cup kept Dubai’s sports scene going for a month and no one had predicted an Australia-Kiwi final. At the start of the tournament, self-certified pundits and commentators felt Australia were an aging team well past their prime and the fall in the form of their talismanic opener David Warner summed up the Aussies’ relentless decline. The Kiwis, forever the underdogs, without foolproof telegenic exuberance, would find it difficult to reach the commercial end of the tournament. Alas, they were off target by a mile, but we must recognize their bravado that they still offer tons of explanations. Claiming good when evil looks at you conspicuously in all caps is a science of modern times. The biggest problem was the previous IPL. Half of these experts (no borders, no domains) felt that the IPL was an invaluable opportunity for India, the pre-tournament favorites, to acclimatize to local conditions. After performing below India’s average, the other half of the know-it-alls saw the obvious pains of IPL with a long, tiring schedule and, yes, the bio-bubble. The fact that the Australians and Kiwis had players who went through the same situation was a minor point that they conveniently overlooked. The brilliance of Pakistan, safe from international cricket, did not feature in any of these scholarly opinions. The science of throwing Then was the science of the throw. Only the pursuers won and therefore let’s focus our attention on the dew factor and build an edifice of rationality there. A Shadab Khan came in and took four wickets in second place to be soon followed by an unknown Mathew Wade hitting 2 huge scoop six arguably the tournament’s best seamer, Shaheen Afridi. Against Afridi the odds of getting a six on a 145 km / h scoop is less than 3% (I guess) and getting 2 in a row is south of 1% but Wade did. That’s really the beauty of this contest where you can turn the game around, despite all the easy statistical juggling. Modern sport and entertainment needs stars and icons. The stars of yesteryear have spent their lives striving and excelling and only then did they gain fame. Their name has traveled, if at all, by word of mouth and very deliberately with the newsprint. A Sunny Gavaskar waited at Mumbai Ranji’s side for 2 years without playing a match and only after proving he was worthy, was he given the opportunity to be part of this historic tour of the West Indies in 1971. In today’s hyperconnected world, a good 3-4 hit spell attracts expert attention, and over-commenting with over-analysis can make you look like a star. Professional Word Master will dissect bowlers stroke, action, crease usage, grip, ball stitching, finger usage, bout, loop, seam position, diving, swinging, movement out of the box, spinning and bouncing to explain why the ball did what it did when the honest truth is that no bowler can ever plan something in such excruciating detail as simple as a short off-spin delivery that takes 1.5 seconds to bowling. What it does for the expert is it gives him the chance to get out of a horribly flawed assessment by blaming him on one of those factors, then there’s the dew, the temperature, the wind. , the end of bowling and the phase of the game to fall back on. . There are so many inane variables available that it can explain anything and everything with something. I am a cricket enthusiast (not an expert) and I think the beauty of the T20 is its unpredictability and spontaneity as well as the level of motivation, skill and sweat of those in the cauldron. Most teams have equivalent skills and the format centers on rapid blasts of energy and inspiration. The sides that keep the head and better control these shards usually come out triumphant. Of course, there is always a twist in the story waiting to happen. So let’s all enjoy this sport for what it is and preferably play it ourselves sometimes (as amateurs) to catch its romance and nuances firsthand. Let’s not create predictable science based on probability with statistical subterfuge. Dr Rakesh Maggon is a specialist ophthalmologist with an interest in literature

