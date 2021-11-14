Be the Change Film series ends with final fashion feature





The latest film airs on November 16 and explores the fashion industry to answer: Who pays the price for our clothes?

PRESS RELEASE

BLUE MOUNTAIN WATERSHED TRUST

************************** Fashion is fabulous. It is also the second most polluting industry in the world, just behind the oil industry. Fast fashion is a trend driven by quantity production rather than quality. It has doubled the world’s clothing production in about 10 years. The clothes we wear have an impact on our air, our water, our planet and our people. How to make conscious and ethical choices when it comes to clothing? The impact we have is enormous. The real cost will air at the Simcoe Street Theater in Collingwood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16. This latest film in the Be The Change film series explores the fashion industry, from Bangladesh to Milan, and answers the question: who pays the price for our clothes? We all know that exponential growth and the use of limited resources are not sustainable. Yet consumer consumption trends support a fashion industry that engages in negligent production practices involving toxic and non-biodegradable materials that destroy our ecosystems. Unregulated manufacturing practices also have serious negative repercussions on the health and safety of workers, who are predominantly women. To rejoin Members and friends of the Blue Mountain Watershed Trust for The truth Cost, the last screening of the movie Be The Change (BTC) this Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $ 12 for adults and $ 7 for students and must be purchased online at https: // bethechangefilmseries. with/. The Be the Change film series https: // bethechangefilmseries. with presented by RE / MAX Four Seasons Realty, has really struck a chord in the community of Collingwood. Running outside last summer at the Collingwood Brewery, BTC is now back in its longtime home at the Simcoe Street Theater. “This is a great place, great location on the corner of Simcoe and St. Marie streets, across from the library,” says Kathleen Knoll, a BTC organizer. “Come and enjoy a great movie and support the Blue Mountain Watershed Trust! About the Be the Change film series The BTC film series was created in 2008 to educate and inspire the local Collingwood / Blue Mountains community to take action. The Blue Mountain Watershed Trust, an environmentally focused charity based in Collingwood, is directing the film series as part of a fundraising and friends effort. Now in its 13th year, BTC shows films that respect society and the environment on the third Tuesday of every month, except in December. Profits from BTC go to local environmental education programs run by the Watershed Trust. Find the full program of films and tickets on https: // bethechangefilmseries. with. *************************

