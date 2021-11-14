Miranda Kerr Stuns In Intricate Lace Dress At Baby2Baby’s 10th Anniversary Gala

Miranda Kerr was stunned as she attended Baby2Baby’s 10th Anniversary Gala in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 38-year-old looked glamorous in a figure-hugging pink lace dress when she arrived at the event with her husband of four, Evan Spiegel.

The model paired the stunning ensemble with a pair of strappy heels, a silver clutch and dazzling statement jewelry, including earrings and a sparkly bracelet.

Miranda tied her brunette locks into a tight bun and wore full makeup to the event consisting of a red lip and blush.

The mother of three was all smiles when she arrived at the event with her dapper-looking husband Evan in a black tuxedo.

Last month, Miranda revealed she was ready to add to her offspring in an interview for the November issue of Marie Claire Australia.

Speaking to the post, Miranda said Evan wanted more children.

While Miranda admitted she was happy with three, she acknowledged that anything can happen in the future.

“It’s definitely something my husband is thinking about. But personally, I always wanted to have three boys in particular, ”she said.

“I like having three healthy boys – and happy boys. And I feel very blessed. But who knows what the future holds?

Miranda shares her sons Hart, three, and Myles, two, with Evan, 31, and is also a mom to 10-year-old son, Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Orlando, 44, is now engaged to Katy Perry, and they share a one-year-old daughter, Daisy, together.