Riteish Deshmukh turns a yellow jacket and pants into a new winter obsession for men | Fashion trends

Getting off the warm, comfy blanket during the cold months is the last thing men want to do, but Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh got them thinking again as he treated the internet with a flood of his stylish photos that instantly went transformed a yellow jacket and pants into a new men’s winter. obsession. Anticipating men eager to dress in cold weather, Riteish wore a yellow double-breasted jacket and pair of side-striped pants and his viral photos from the latest photoshoot are to blame for delaying the winters on his own.

Leaning on his social media grip, the actor shared a few of his photos that show him flaunting his sleek looks while breaking up the monotony of black and white or dark hued men’s clothing. The photos show the hunk in a relaxed yellow crew-neck t-shirt with long sleeves and layered over a matching double-breasted jacket.

The sports jacket featured an extended lapel in a crossover style and ended with a metal buckle closure. Riteish paired it with yellow straight leg pants with contrasting burgundy side stripes.

Sporting a curly hairstyle, Riteish completed her outfit with a pair of monochrome Christian Louboutin sneakers. Hitting some happy candidates for the camera, he captioned the footage, Exist Freely .. Exist Loud (sic).

The set is attributed to clothing brand Line Outline which offers a range of ready-to-wear clothing with a fluid narrative and a mix of clean looks and sporty minimalism. While the jacket originally costs 18,000 on the designer’s website, the pants were priced at 7,500.

Jacket by Riteish Deshmukh from Line Outline (lineoutline.in)





Pants by Riteish Deshmukh from Line Outline (lineoutline.in)



Riteish Deshmukh was styled by famous fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

