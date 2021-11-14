



Another fashion week is expected to join Dubai’s busy event calendar in December. DXB Fashion Week, a three-day event to be held from December 16, will feature designers from the Middle East and India, and organizers say they hope to bring “something different” to Table. “There are many fashion weeks in the city, but everyone is looking at it from a profit and loss perspective. What we really want to do is create something for the industry and for them. creators, “said show producer Saif Ali Khan. The National. Khan and his partner, Show Director Kevin Oliver, are both fashion industry veterans in the United Arab Emirates, with a combined experience of over 50 years in hosting similar events, from the former Dubai Fashion Week as well as Fashion Forward. “It’s going to be a different kind of fashion week,” says Oliver. “So many people say, ‘I saw this in Paris or London, so can we do it here?’ Why can’t they say they saw it in Dubai? “We’ve created something that we don’t think has been done before. People come to see a show and that’s what they’ll get. “We want to change things.” The event will be limited to just 12 designers or labels, says Oliver. This is to ensure that all of the storefront creators get the limelight. “We really want to produce a show for each of them. We go into the psyche of each of them and show what makes them special, how they produce clothes and what sets them apart,” he explains. “It will be a combination of theater, music and, of course, fashion. Even in terms of models, we were using the most diverse models and in all shapes and sizes. Each show will be very different from the next.” While a full list of participating designers has yet to be revealed, UAE labels that signed up for DXB Fashion Week include Amato by Filipino designer Furne One; the Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which is headquartered in Dubai; menswear designer Varoin Marwah, who founded his eponymous brand in Dubai; and Indian ace designer Rocky S. Read more All brands will have their own show, while the event will also include an outdoor area for handpicked designers to showcase their collections, as well as dining and entertainment areas. The location has not been announced. “We are going to have one of the biggest catwalks ever seen in the United Arab Emirates,” said Oliver. “We will also be opening with an Emirati designer and hoped that would send a message to the world.” Updated: November 14, 2021, 8:58 am

