Urfi Javed copies Kendall Jenner’s daring cutout dress; Fans say, “Ranveer Singh to Yuhi Badnaam Hai”

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has made headlines daily for her outrageous outfits. Well, she’s a pretty girl, and sometimes she looks great. The actress was pictured in town in a dress that looked like a rip off of the outfit Kendall Jenner wore to Lauren Perez’s nuptials. The cutout dress was as bold as one could imagine. Lauren’s wedding took place on November 11, 2o21. She looked lovely in a light blue dress. Kendall Jenner had chosen a Monot dress for the evening. The lady is known for her love of risky dresses. The outfit had diamond cutouts and flaunted her toned figure. Urfi Javed’s dress was in the same design. Also read – Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Karan Nath or Akshara Singh, which Bigg Boss OTT competitor do you want to see as a wild card participant? Vote now

Urfi Javed is royally trolled for her outfits and this time it was no different. Everyone quickly pointed out that she had worn the same dress as Kendall Jenner. One user wrote: “This is Kendall’s dress”, while another commented: “Kendall Jenner’s dress copied”. One person wrote that Ranveer Singh was known for his outfits for no good reason. The comment read: “Ranveer Singh to yuhi badnaam hai.” Urfi Javed doesn’t care about these trollers. According to her, if the same clothes had been worn by the star children, people would have called them fashionable. Also read – Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat longs for Moose Jattana on Salman Khan’s show; are the decision-makers planning to include Karan Nath as a new joker?

Coming to Kendall Jenner, the outfit cost Rs 1.2 lakh. Her best friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were also stunning. Look at the pictures … Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Does Neha Bhasin Make A Joker Entry On The Show?

Urfi Javed is rumored to be one of the considered wild cards for Bigg Boss 15. The lady recently explained that she had a bad experience working for a web show. Anyway, Urfi is surely getting noticed and how!

