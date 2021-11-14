Gophers men’s hockey special teams lift them in 2-0 win over Ohio State – The Minnesota Daily

Graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine got his first shutout this season after making 13 saves in the win.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine prevents a shot from entering the goal at the Budweiser Events Center against the Minnesota State Mavericks. The Gophers lost in the Loveland regional final, 4-0.

The No. 6/8 (7-5) Gophers men’s hockey team got back on track Saturday night by defeating the No. 18/14 Ohio State 2-0, marking the first time they shut out an opponent this season.

It was a good rebound night for us, said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko. Give our guys credit. Last night stung, we needed a full effort, and we got it from all of our lineup tonight. It’s a game that we have to build on.

Motzko made changes to the front lines, and virtually all of them had different looks. The changes marked the first time that senior Blake McLaughlin, senior Sammy Walker and junior Bryce Brodzinski did not play on the same row. Junior Matt Staudacher also made his return to defensive end after missing Friday night’s game while serving a one-game suspension.

However, the changes to the front lines were something Motzko had been thinking about for some time, but Friday night’s game gave him a reason to make those changes.

All four lines played well tonight and were contributing factors, Motzko said. Sorenson’s big goal for us, and [it] gave us energy. It’s something this team needs at times like these. And then, of course, a scoring goal from Knies at the end.

With just four seconds to go in the first period, rookie Aaron Huglen managed a blind pass from behind the goal to the left circle. Junior Jonny Sorenson received the puck, fired a slap shot at one point from a sharp angle and buried it to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead before the first intermission. The decisive goal marked Sorensons ‘third game-winning goal of his career, his second goal this season and Huglens’ first collegiate assist.

Saturday’s opening period, where shots favored the Gophers 6-3, differed from their dominant three-goal first-period performance in Friday’s game, save for Sorenson’s lead goal.

The Gophers netted their first penalty kill of the night earlier in the first period, with 3:29 seconds left after junior Jack Perbix received a hook penalty in the offensive zone.

On the men’s side, Ohio State thought they had scored the first goal. However, the referees dismissed him with Mark Cheremeta in the crease and hampered graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine, so the game was tied 0-0.

The second period saw no goals and few high-quality scoring opportunities from either side as the Gophers outscored Ohio State 7-4. However, Minnesota’s shorthanded units killed another Ohio State power play after Staudacher received a penalty for interference in the neutral zone.

Freshman Matthew Knies took the Gophers’ lead to 2-0 on the power play, unassisted, at 7:25 seconds into the third period.

Knies picked up the puck just inside the blue line, then slid the puck between the legs of an Ohio State defenseman, made his way to the net and landed a forehand-backhand to shoot the puck into the goal. The Gophers’ extended tally marks their fifth goal this season.

I passed out a bit before and after the goal, said Knies. That puck just happened to me, and I tried to make a play, bring it to the net and throw it there … that was a pretty cool goal, but it was a big part of the game. .

The Gophers secured the rebound victory, fueled by their perfect performances from their special teams. The power play fell to 1-1 as the penalty kill fell to 4-4 and killed two penalties in the third period.

He’s winning games, Sorenson said on special teams. It’s going to be huge for us to move forward, just take care of the kill stuff and do our power play job.

LaFontaine got his first shutout this season after making 13 saves as the Gophers made 22 shots in the evening.

We had to play like that for him tonight, Motzko said. We have dried it too many nights this year. We had to play a full game in front of him. We did that tonight. Hes our workhorse. We can’t do that to him.

Next weekend, the Gophers will stay home to face Penn State on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., at 3M Arena in Mariucci.