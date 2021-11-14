UNT wins drama fashion third straight









Manny Flores 17 UTEP

OUTSIDE



6-4, 3-3 20 North Texas

BUTTER



4-6, 3-3 Score by quarters Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F OUTSIDE

UTEP 0 7 0 ten 17 BUTTER

North Texas 0 3 14 3 20 Game Recap: Football | 11/13/2021 19:41:00

Next game: at the FIU 11/20/2021 | 6:00 p.m. DENTON Just when it looked like UNT had the momentum for Saturday’s game against UTEP snatched from their hands and looked like they were on the verge of losing their comeback and having their bowl hopes dashed, three players came together to make sure that these dire circumstances never happened. production. UTEP scored 10 straight points to tie the game with 55 seconds left, and barring a miracle, overtime was a likely scenario. This miracle came, in the form of a quarterback bomb Austin Aune to the first year catcher Detraveon Brown who covered 58 yards and brought the Mean Green to the UTEP 10-yard line with 10 seconds left, setting up a winning basket of 27 yards from Ethan Mooney to give UNT a 20-17 win and a three-game winning streak. “I’m pretty sure it was exactly the same kick from the Middle Tennessee game in 2019, so I was pretty confident,” Mooney said, referring to the winner of the 22-yard game he has. followed a long pass from Mason Fine to Jaelon Darden to adjust the kick with less than 10 seconds to play. “Coach Petrilli came over and gave me a hard head butt with my helmet. These celebrations take your energy away. For Aune’s part, the second-year caller said he felt some pressure, came out of the pocket and saw Brown beat a group of defensive backs from the UTEP. “It was obvious coming out of the pocket that D-Brown had a great run and got past the guys,” said Aune. “I just threw it up and he did the rest. I just had to bring it to him. It was a lot of fun doing it.” After UTEP fared well against Mean Green’s hasty attack and led UNT 7-3 at half-time, the focus shifted more to the passing game in the second half, and Aune finished the day with 240 yards and a 25 yard touchdown pass to Roderic Burns in a third quarter of 14 points. His 240 yards was the second biggest for Aune on the season and the most in a win after throwing for 305 in a loss to Missouri. “We’re the same team. We’ve had the same fight all year,” Aune said after the last-second victory to maintain bowl-qualifying hopes. “We just haven’t moved things forward. It’s a great group and they want to win and we’re going to scratch and scratch until we get some wins. It’s a great group of guys and they are really fun to play with them. “ The Head Coach Seth Littrell echoed Aune’s sentiments and said the winning streak was the result of young players gaining more continuity and familiarity with each other after several injuries and other trials throughout the year. The Mean Green fell to 1-6 after a six-game slippage, but is now 4-6 and 3-3 in the US conference with two games remaining at the CRF and at home against UTSA. “It’s really just a bunch of new guys who get more comfortable and have more game reps, and the more they do, the more they believe in themselves and gain confidence in themselves,” Littrell said. . “It was a bunch of guys who stayed together. Our chemistry is great. They destroyed everything and they didn’t lose faith in each other. I’m just proud of them. A lot of teams could have gone missing. , especially with all the adversity that we went through earlier. I have a lot of fun coaching these guys. “ QUICK CUT Mean Green’s victory extended the all-time streak over UTEP to 19-8-3, with the first meeting taking place in 1951.

The win brings Mean Green’s all-time homecoming record to 50-24-1.

The victory puts the head coach Seth Littrell at 35-37 in his Mean Green tenure, and he’s sixth on the program’s all-time win list behind fifth-place Hayden Fry (40). He goes to 5-1 in his career against UTEP.

at 35-37 in his Mean Green tenure, and he’s sixth on the program’s all-time win list behind fifth-place Hayden Fry (40). He goes to 5-1 in his career against UTEP. Mean Green’s win sets program record 23-13 at Apogee Stadium under head coach Seth Littrell . The Mean Greens are 2-3 at home this season. One of Littrell’s 23 wins at Apogee was technically a road game when UTEP traveled to Denton last season for a Miner’s home game due to COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso.

. The Mean Greens are 2-3 at home this season. One of Littrell’s 23 wins at Apogee was technically a road game when UTEP traveled to Denton last season for a Miner’s home game due to COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso. The win gives UNT their first three-game winning streak since winning four in a row to open the 2018 season. Littrell’s longest winning streak is in five games from 10/28 to 11/25/2017.

Second QB Austin Aune (Argyle, Texas) made his sixth start of the season and finished 15-for-33 for 240 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. He also had eight carries for 44 yards. Aune completed passes to six different receivers. The 1-yard touchdown run with 11:22 left in the third quarter gave North Texas a 10-7 lead and was the third rushing score of his career. Aune’s 22-yard run early in the fourth quarter tied his career record.

(Argyle, Texas) made his sixth start of the season and finished 15-for-33 for 240 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. He also had eight carries for 44 yards. RB senior By André Torrey (Gautier, Mississippi) had 61 rushing yards on 18 carries. Torrey’s 6-yard run at the end of the third quarter earned him more than 3,000 rushing yards in his career to become the sixth player in program history to reach the 3,000 rushing yard mark. His 61 rushing yards put him at 998 for the season, pushing him 16th on the rushing list in a single season, surpassing his own 2018 total (977).

(Gautier, Mississippi) had 61 rushing yards on 18 carries. First year RB Isaiah Johnson (Lubbock, TX) finished with 16 carries for 48 yards.

(Lubbock, TX) finished with 16 carries for 48 yards. WR freshman Detraveon Brown (Shreveport, Louisiana) finished the day with two catches for 70 yards. Brown’s 58-yard reception with 10 seconds left in the game scored the winning basket and was the longest catch of his career. Brown got his first college start for the Mean Green.

(Shreveport, Louisiana) finished the day with two catches for 70 yards. Second year WR Roderic Burns had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown that day. Burns’ 25-yard touchdown reception with 6:48 left in the third quarter was his third of the season.

had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown that day. TE senior Jason pirtle (Locust Grove, Okla.) Finished the day with five catches for 60 yards. Pirtle tied his season high with five receptions for the second straight week and set a new season high with 60 receiving yards. Pirtle has a career-high 36 receptions for 320 yards this season.

(Locust Grove, Okla.) Finished the day with five catches for 60 yards. LB junior KD Davis (Ennis, Texas) finished the day with seven tackles, including three solo saves, a loss half tackle and three rushed QBs.

(Ennis, Texas) finished the day with seven tackles, including three solo saves, a loss half tackle and three rushed QBs. LD senior Dion Novil (Abilene, TX) finished the day with seven tackles, including four solo saves, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass break and one forced fumble. Novil’s sack in the Miners’ opening practice was the ninth of his career. The 2.5 tackles for the loss is a season high for Novil.

(Abilene, TX) finished the day with seven tackles, including four solo saves, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass break and one forced fumble. Redshirt rookie DE Gabriel Murphy (Dallas) had six tackles that day, including two solo saves, one sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a rushed QB. He has 12.5 TFL and 9.0 sacks in his career.

(Dallas) had six tackles that day, including two solo saves, one sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a rushed QB. He has 12.5 TFL and 9.0 sacks in his career. Redshirt rookie DE Grayson murphy (Dallas) had three tackles, including one solo save, 1.5 loss tackles and three rushed QBs. He has 13.5 TFL in his career.

(Dallas) had three tackles, including one solo save, 1.5 loss tackles and three rushed QBs. He has 13.5 TFL in his career. Second LB Kevin Wood (Converse, TX) finished the day with eight tackles, a team record, including two solo saves and one interception. Wood’s interception with 8:47 left in the third quarter was the second of his career and the first of the season.

(Converse, TX) finished the day with eight tackles, a team record, including two solo saves and one interception. Second database DeShawn Gaddie (Arlington, TX) finished the day with seven tackles, including five solo saves. The seven is attacking his career peak.

(Arlington, TX) finished the day with seven tackles, including five solo saves. The seven is attacking his career peak. LD senior Kameron Hill (Fresno, TX) ended the day with a sack and a forced fumble. His sack on the Miners’ opening possession was the 19th of his career. He entered the day ranked 11th among active FBS players.

(Fresno, TX) ended the day with a sack and a forced fumble. First database Texada Ridge (Frisco, TX) started as a cornerback, the third of his career from Mean Green and the third in as many weeks. Texada started a game last year at McNeese State. Texada had six tackles, including five solo saves and one pass break.

(Frisco, TX) started as a cornerback, the third of his career from Mean Green and the third in as many weeks. junior kicker Ethan Mooney (Fort Worth) went 2 on 3 in his field goal attempts, including the game winner from 27 yards in the dying seconds. Mooney is now 10-for-12 on the field for the season and has 33 field goals in his career. It was Mooney’s second career winner after 22 yards against MTSU in 2019.

(Fort Worth) went 2 on 3 in his field goal attempts, including the game winner from 27 yards in the dying seconds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meangreensports.com/news/2021/11/13/football-unt-wins-third-straight-in-dramatic-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos