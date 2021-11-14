Desert dweller Bob Mackie’s career celebrated in new book

If a fashion designer deserved a book dedicated to his art, it’s Bob Mackie. The very first comprehensive and authorized retrospective of the artist’s work, “The Art of Bob Mackie,” showcases nearly six decades of unforgettable costumes from unrivaled designers and features never-before-seen sketches of recognizable clothing, by Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday, M The President’s dress and Carol Burnetts went with the Dear-looking Wind curtain rod dress that caused an Oscar sensation in 1986.

Mackie, a Palm Springs resident, who has dressed just about every modern diva in the past 50 years, including Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Diahann Carroll, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, Ann Miller, Natalie Wood, Ann-Margret , Raquel Welch, Elton John, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, RuPaul and Pink, grew up in Southern California and loved to visualize the mysteries he listened to on the radio. His first inspiration came from watching old movies and TV shows like Your Show of Shows with Sid Caesar, Carl Reiner and the fabulous dancers and singers, who he says taught him to understand performance and to laugh.

The future designer attended Chouinard Art School on a scholarship, but dropped out when he was hired to sketch for other designers at Paramount Pictures. Legendary eight-time Oscar winner Edith Head asked him to draw her designs for films, an experience Mackie said he learned a lot about, including how to work with producers, directors and filmmakers. stars.

Mitzi Gaynor was an important client who saw Mackies designs and knew she wanted him to design the wardrobe for her TV special. Another was Goldie Hawn, whom he dressed for a number of projects. Mackie said Hawn stood out when she first appeared with a group of 12 dancers during an Andy Griffith special. Over the years, Mackie learned to work with different personalities and never disappoint audiences, who wanted to see stars in their film images.

His 11 seasons of costume design for “The Carol Burnett Show” were a lot of fun. The actors performed the show in full costume and makeup twice in one day in front of an audience, much like live theater. Likewise, The Sonny and Cher Show featured many fabulous costumes for the show’s female star as well as guests like Tina Turner and Kate Smith. When asked why he was best known for his design for women, Mackie replied: They didn’t have a budget for the men’s wardrobe (they) just told them to bring a tuxedo from the House !

The artist has also designed extensively for Las Vegas productions; In addition to costumed headliners like Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Juliet Prowse, Debbie Reynolds, Bette Midler, Lola Falana, Bernadette Peters and Angela Lansbury, he has created costumes for longtime tributes to the Ziegfeld Follies such as like Hallelujah Hollywood! and Jubilee!

Winner of a Tony Award (for the recent Broadway jukebox musical The Cher Show), as well as winner of nine Emmy Awards, three-time Oscar nominee and recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers’ Achievement Award, Mackie said the one of her proudest achievements is winning the very first costume Emmy Award for Alice Through the Looking Glass. But nevertheless, his secret to success is to not do the work for the price, to love the work!

“The Art of Bob Mackie” is a colorful and informative must-have for lovers of sequins, beads, feathers, Broadway shows, classic TV, pop culture and fashion with unmatched flair. In the foreword to the book, Burnett writes: Hiring Bob was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done. For my variety shows, this man designed 60 to 70 costumes every week for 11 years. In the afterword, Cher writes that his friend and collaborator since 1967 has such a timeless fashion sense that today’s top designers copy his looks.

A recent desert transplant, Mackie moved to Palm Springs two months before the COVID-19 hit, which gave him plenty of time to unpack. Now he can’t wait to discover and enjoy the Coachella Valley.

The public is invited to meet Mackie at a signing session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at the Just Fabulous in Palm Springs or at the CV Rep Theaters Luminary Luncheon fundraiser on December 16 at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.

“The Art of Bob Mackie” will be available on November 16.

Retired from the fashion industry, Suzanne Fromkin sits on the Tools for Tomorrow Board of Directors and is Advertising President for the Artists Council. She is passionate about art and theater.