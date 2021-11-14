Fashion
Desert dweller Bob Mackie’s career celebrated in new book
If a fashion designer deserved a book dedicated to his art, it’s Bob Mackie. The very first comprehensive and authorized retrospective of the artist’s work, “The Art of Bob Mackie,” showcases nearly six decades of unforgettable costumes from unrivaled designers and features never-before-seen sketches of recognizable clothing, by Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday, M The President’s dress and Carol Burnetts went with the Dear-looking Wind curtain rod dress that caused an Oscar sensation in 1986.
Mackie, a Palm Springs resident, who has dressed just about every modern diva in the past 50 years, including Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Diahann Carroll, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, Ann Miller, Natalie Wood, Ann-Margret , Raquel Welch, Elton John, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, RuPaul and Pink, grew up in Southern California and loved to visualize the mysteries he listened to on the radio. His first inspiration came from watching old movies and TV shows like Your Show of Shows with Sid Caesar, Carl Reiner and the fabulous dancers and singers, who he says taught him to understand performance and to laugh.
The future designer attended Chouinard Art School on a scholarship, but dropped out when he was hired to sketch for other designers at Paramount Pictures. Legendary eight-time Oscar winner Edith Head asked him to draw her designs for films, an experience Mackie said he learned a lot about, including how to work with producers, directors and filmmakers. stars.
Mitzi Gaynor was an important client who saw Mackies designs and knew she wanted him to design the wardrobe for her TV special. Another was Goldie Hawn, whom he dressed for a number of projects. Mackie said Hawn stood out when she first appeared with a group of 12 dancers during an Andy Griffith special. Over the years, Mackie learned to work with different personalities and never disappoint audiences, who wanted to see stars in their film images.
His 11 seasons of costume design for “The Carol Burnett Show” were a lot of fun. The actors performed the show in full costume and makeup twice in one day in front of an audience, much like live theater. Likewise, The Sonny and Cher Show featured many fabulous costumes for the show’s female star as well as guests like Tina Turner and Kate Smith. When asked why he was best known for his design for women, Mackie replied: They didn’t have a budget for the men’s wardrobe (they) just told them to bring a tuxedo from the House !
The artist has also designed extensively for Las Vegas productions; In addition to costumed headliners like Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Juliet Prowse, Debbie Reynolds, Bette Midler, Lola Falana, Bernadette Peters and Angela Lansbury, he has created costumes for longtime tributes to the Ziegfeld Follies such as like Hallelujah Hollywood! and Jubilee!
Winner of a Tony Award (for the recent Broadway jukebox musical The Cher Show), as well as winner of nine Emmy Awards, three-time Oscar nominee and recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers’ Achievement Award, Mackie said the one of her proudest achievements is winning the very first costume Emmy Award for Alice Through the Looking Glass. But nevertheless, his secret to success is to not do the work for the price, to love the work!
“The Art of Bob Mackie” is a colorful and informative must-have for lovers of sequins, beads, feathers, Broadway shows, classic TV, pop culture and fashion with unmatched flair. In the foreword to the book, Burnett writes: Hiring Bob was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done. For my variety shows, this man designed 60 to 70 costumes every week for 11 years. In the afterword, Cher writes that his friend and collaborator since 1967 has such a timeless fashion sense that today’s top designers copy his looks.
A recent desert transplant, Mackie moved to Palm Springs two months before the COVID-19 hit, which gave him plenty of time to unpack. Now he can’t wait to discover and enjoy the Coachella Valley.
The public is invited to meet Mackie at a signing session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at the Just Fabulous in Palm Springs or at the CV Rep Theaters Luminary Luncheon fundraiser on December 16 at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.
“The Art of Bob Mackie” will be available on November 16.
Retired from the fashion industry, Suzanne Fromkin sits on the Tools for Tomorrow Board of Directors and is Advertising President for the Artists Council. She is passionate about art and theater.
Sources
2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/life/2021/11/14/desert-dweller-bob-mackies-career-celebrated-new-book/6344956001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]