Kanye West’s biggest fashion collaborations over the years

Kanye West is the kind of person who, when he wants to be good at something, usually does. From the early days of his musical career, Kanye referred to his inspirations and fashion tastes in his songs. From pink polo shirts to backpacks to blinds, Kanye has always made fashion waves and set his own trends. After 2010, Kanye gained the respect of heavyweights in the fashion industry, forming friendships with Carine Roitfeld and Riccardo Tisci to name a few. Despite being rejected by a prestigious fashion school, Kanye paved the way for the founding of his Yeezy empire.

And it’s hard to think back to a time that was the pre-Yeezy fandom. Kanye’s sneaker deal with Adidas has shattered sneaker sales over the years and redefined the streetwear market. In 2015, Kanye broadened his vision for sneakers to include a full clothing line, which typically includes sweatshirts, hoodies, and t-shirts. Before becoming a fashion mogul with a business valued at over $ 1 billion (the exact amount is still unknown) Kanye has participated in multiple fashion collaborations with major fashion brands.





Kanye designs sneakers for Louis Vuitton

One of Kanye’s many pseudonyms includes “Louis Vuitton Don”, which he rapped and referenced on songs like “Stronger”. Kanye is a longtime admirer of the French fashion house and his first collaboration with Louis Vuitton dates back to 2009. Kanye designed a red sneaker called Louis Vuitton Don, which Currently trading on StockX for $ 2,400 to $ 4,999. He also designed a sneaker called the black suede jasper, and a two-tone gray and pink suede, which can be traded up to $ 14,000. It was the first time Louis Vuitton had ventured into streetwear with Kanye’s help in sneaker design.

The Nike Air Yeezy

Even though Kanye’s current Yeezy sneakers are exclusively designed by Adidas, it was a long time ago that the rapper first released Yeezys with rival brand Nike. The first Yeezy sneakers were developed between 2007-2009 with Nike. During this time, Kanye also had his sneaker collaboration with Louis Vuitton. Kanye’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes even hold the record for the most expensive sneakers bought at auction, selling for $ 1.8 million at Sothebys. (He also has wore the sneakers to the Grammys in 2008.) The old record for the most expensive sneakers auctioned was the first Nike Air Jordan 1. Kanye’s collaboration with Nike was the first time Nike had worked with a celebrity on a sneaker who wasn’t an athlete. Fast forward to the present day, Kanye’s fashion allegiances are still with Adidas … while Drake has joined the Nike team. Drake designs his own clothing line with Nike known as NOCTA. The two conflicting rappers have referenced their conflicting sportswear brands, a rap bar cited by Drake as a reference “checks on stripes” on his track “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott.

Kanye interned at Fendi

Yes, Kanye was once an intern like all of us. But his internship at Fendi was probably a much different experience than a traditional internship. Right after Kanye’s infamous cutoff speech, and before he started working on his album My beautiful twisted dark fantasy, Kanye went to Rome to do an internship with Fendi. His longtime friend Virgil Abloh joined him during this internship, and today Virgil is the menswear director of Louis Vuitton and CEO / founder of Off-White. In an interview with Angie Martinez, Kanye described his internship as “every day, going to work, walking to work, having cappuccinos”. So maybe his internship was like a normal internship? Recently, Kanye’s (possible) ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced a collaboration between its SKIMS brand and Fendi.

APC X Kanye West

Kanye’s collaboration with the French fashion brand in 2013 and 2014 laid the foundations for his future brand Yeezy. The clothing designs in the APC collection are similar to Kanye’s casual, simplistic, and utilitarian looks for Yeezy, but they are priced higher under the APC label. Sheepskin jackets, pants, jeans and t-shirts were described by fashion critics as “laid back” and “luxurious”. It was also the first time that Kanye had successfully launched a full capsule collection with a wide range of items. Kanye drew inspiration from military archives for this collaboration, an aesthetic that he incorporates into his current Yeezy brand.

Yeezy X Balmain

In 2016, Kanye’s fashion label Yeezy entered their third season of sweatpants and hoodies. In a surprising but not so surprising twist, since the Kardashians and Kanye have a close friendship with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, Olivier and Kanye created custom pieces for each of the Kardashian-Jenners to debut at her fashion show at Madison Square Garden. (That was the year Lamar Odom joined his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian at MSG, where the fashion show also served as a listening night for Pablo’s life album.) Custom looks included heavy beadwork and jewelry embellishments, distressed dresses and skirts, and lots and lots of fur.

Yeezy X Gap

The Yeezy’s most recent collaboration to date is with Gap, which was announced in June 2020. The first item was a $ 200 blue puffer jacket that quickly sold out on pre-order. Gap CEO Sonia Syngal relaunched the Gap brand and Syngal links Gap’s recent financial success to his collaboration with Kanye and other marketing strategies turned to social media: “We had a much younger customer. We had 75% of those customers who were new to the Gap brand. Following the release of the puffer jacket, Kanye designed a collection of hoodies for the collaboration available in six different colors for men and women of all ages. The hoodies were priced at $ 90 using 100% cotton and double layer materials. Hoodies seem to be one of the rapper’s / designer’s favorite clothes, and it was said to WSJ in 2020, “The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of clothing of the past decade.”

