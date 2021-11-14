AJ Odudu ‘gutted’ over ‘cheeky’ slip-on dress





AJ Odudu says she is “gutted” of a sartorial incident she suffered during her last performance on Strictly Come Dancing. The TV presenter spoke out after donning her stunning yellow dress during her fiery paso doble with dance partner Kai Waddington on Saturday, November 13. She shared a video of the flashing moment and miss you, showing her tripping slightly over the flowing skirt of her outfit. READ MORE: Giovanni’s gorgeous new message to Rose after making history with Strictly’s ‘biggest’ dance She wrote on her Instagram that they had “continued” after the slip.





AJ said: Hollowed out through the cheeky little panties of my dress during our Power Paso tonight, but I did my best and we just kept going. Oh ! But his supporters told him they hadn’t even noticed. “I totally thought it was a choreo !! It was amazing baby,” said former Strictly champion Ore Oduba. “I thought you were fantastic! I didn’t even notice the skid, so having it done and kept going without making it obvious shows how professional you are,” said another follower. “I didn’t even notice the slip. You were awesome!” another exclaimed. Sadly, AJ and Kai landed at the bottom of the BBC dance show charts on Saturday night.



Sadly, AJ and Kai landed at the bottom of the BBC dance show charts on Saturday night. They got just 28 out of a possible 40 points on the hit BBC One show and judge Craig Revel Horwood described it as "disappointing". Last weekend, they topped the Strictly standings with 39 points. Fans have taken to social media to complain that the pair have been 'highlighted' in their opinion. "You were fantastic! I don't understand the scores tonight," said one of them. "Underline !!" cried another. "You and Kai were amazing and fierce. Defiantly pointed out," another fan told them.

