The newly launched Samajwadi Attar, according to a member of the Samajwadi Party, will smell of socialism. But even as people decode the scent of socialist politics, good ol ‘attar not only evokes nostalgia, but has a modern twist in cocktails, food, and festivities.

When sommelier and wine educator Gagan Sharma organized a gift box last year, one bottle that caught everyone’s attention was one with a lightly fragrant aroma. He stood in the middle of a collection of gins, honey, wines and chocolates, all made in India. Ittar is a celebration of our senses. It is so authentically Indian and it has a certain tehzeb (way) around her. To me, it evokes nostalgia and memories of my grandparents, who always used itar, and my childhood spent in Chandni Chowk. Its beauty is that when distilling ittar, purity and provenance are kept in mind, he says. All gifts and festivities in his house always include a bottle of attar.

That smells bring your mind back to a memory and trigger certain feelings is well documented. People wake up to the scent of freshly brewed coffee, dive into a comforting state of relaxation with the scent of petrichorium, and suddenly enter a luminous mood with the tangy citrus aroma of oranges. In a previous interview to India today, Abdulla Ajmal, consultant perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes explained: When you smell things, the olfactory bulb speaks to the rest of the system, allowing your brain to make a connection between the smell and what you are feeling or experiencing at that moment – the. Therefore, when we feel a smell that is stored in our memory, our brain tends to correlate it with certain memories and the emotions associated with it emerge in tandem.

Attar is a fragrance that evokes Indian emotions and childhood memories. It’s about connecting to your roots. Different attars will trigger different emotions. Some have a divine scent, others make you confident, others relax you, says Kushal Gundhi, the eighth-generation owner of Gulabsingh Johrimal House of Fragrance, a 205-year-old fragrance shop in Old Delhi.

The origin of attar is often debated. Some claim that it came from Persia and Egypt, there are several that trace its roots back to the villages of India. Attar was first made in India several thousand years ago, from where it traveled to Egypt and Arab countries through traders, and then to Europe. Mughal kings used attar extensively in their darbars, says Gundhi, who encourages customers to make their own attar mixes in his store. The first attar made by the founder was a distillate of Bulgarian roses or ruh gulab grown on their farm in Hathras, about 200 km from Delhi. At the time, it was the only perfume. Over time we have distilled aromas from other flowers and now we are making them from leaves, fruits, roots and wood to appeal to young audiences who want variety, he says. Its vast collection presents aromas such as oud, saffron, tobacco leaf, amber, caramel, wood as well as a bouquet of floral scents.

The attar has enjoyed a special and almost enigmatic place in Indian culture with tales of kings and queens bathing in a mixture of scents, surrounding their chambers with fragrant fountains of attar derived from roses and roses. gandhkarikas distill essential oils from flowers for royal harems. The uniquely Indian scent then found its way onto the big screen with scenes from romantic movies and songs invoking the heady scent of attar.

Attar’s romance is in the stories that each scent carries. Gulab Singh Johrimal still distils the attract in the traditional way by boiling the extract over a wood fire until the essential oil is collected. Gundhi says that 5,000 kg of Bulgarian rose yields 1 kg of attar which is currently sold for Rs 28,000 for 10ml. Sharma says the process of mixing and creating your choice of attar is a memorable experience. Ittar is locally grown, has a deep cultural connection and is authentic. People take pride in something that is Indian, he says.

In an era when people take pride in all that is local and Indian, the attar has a contemporary touch that goes beyond just a scent. In its modern avatar, the attar has made its way into posh bars and gourmet kitchens. It is sprayed on cocktails as a garnish, used to flavor foods and used in diffusers. Distilled from natural ingredients, traditional attar does not contain synthetic chemicals, making it food safe. Mix it with neutral alcohol and you have a perfume bottle ready. A famous paan boutique in Delhis Chanakyapuri is supposed to spray a hint of atar on his paan for that extra flavor. And with a new blend of 22 scents to create Samajwadi Attar, the traditional Indian scent has now made its way into electoral politics.