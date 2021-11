Duchess of Cambridge and Royals replace Queen on Remembrance Sunday – WWD

STAND UPRIGHT: The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, which normally sees members of the Royal Family crowding the balconies of Whitehall near Downing Street, was not the same this year as the most famous of the participants, Queen Elizabeth , was missing. The Queen withdrew from the event on Sunday morning with a sprained back, according to Buckingham Palace, despite having struggled with poor health for the past few weeks. Last month she was pictured walking with a cane as she attended a service at Westminster Abbey for the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Shortly after that, the 95-year-old monarch spent a night in the hospital for tests and his doctors advised him to rest at home and stick to office-related duties. As late as Thursday, the palace confirmed its participation in Sunday’s event, which takes place at the Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall. But it was not to be. The palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed to miss the service. The Queen has stepped down from a string of appearances, most notably at COP26, which ended this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, and has also called off a string of events in the coming weeks. Remembrance Sunday takes place in Britain on the second weekend in November and sees the royals, veterans and thousands of members of the public honor the armed forces and civilians who died in World War I, WWII. World war and in conflicts during the 20th and 21st centuries. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, replaced the Queen; Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a tailor-made Alexander McQueen coat and hat dress by Lock & Co. The Queen has previously missed cenotaph service due to overseas tours and before the birth of her two youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Last year’s Remembrance Day ceremony was a low-key – and socially distanced – affair due to COVID-19, with Queen Elizabeth first seen wearing a mask in public, and only a handful of members of the the royal family gathered at the cenotaph war memorial. The event took place during the second (of three) national blockades and was closed to the public.

