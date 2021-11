One Million Dollar Point In Time For Australia’s Fast Fashion Addiction

Our name is Australia, and we have a fashion waste problem. It was only a few seconds since we bought some unnecessary polyester sneakers, T-shirts or dresses. Now the federal government is waiving the need for anonymous confessions, as Environment Minister Sussan Ley awards a million dollar grant to the Fashion Council of Australia that will be used to tackle side effects nasty about our addiction to fast fashion. I don’t think we realize that Australians are the second largest consumers of textiles in the world. We consume 27 kilograms of clothing and throw 23 kilograms of it, Ms. Ley said. We need a 2030 roadmap to halve waste. That’s 800,000 tonnes of textile waste. Of course, we have to act. Melbourne-based Elk brand’s ethical founder Marnie Goding welcomes the $ 1 million grant from the federal government to the Fashion Council of Australia. Credit:Luis Ascui The grant will fund the creation of Australia’s first National Product Stewardship Scheme for apparel textiles to design strategies to improve textile recycling, recovery and reuse.

The fashion industry is very much aware of the issues with importing insanely cheap clothing that we end up throwing on the ground in Australia resulting in contamination, Ms Ley said. It requires a stronger call to action. With UK brand Topshop leading the fast fashion load in the Australian market in 2009, followed by Zara in 2011 and H&M in 2014, concerns have been growing for years about our occasional consumption, but Ms Ley said it didn’t Now is that there was enough support to act. If you asked someone five years ago, I don’t think it would sound like it does today, she said. In June, textile garment waste was added to the national priority waste list by Ms Ley, alongside electronics, plastic oil cans and child car seats. Environment Minister Sussan Ley and AFC Interim CEO Kellie Hush are jointly tackling the issue of fashion textiles. Credit:Alex Ettinghausen, James Brickwood The $ 1 million grant looks pretty small and late enough for Marnie Goding, founder of ethically-designed womenswear label Elk, who takes part in a sustainability-themed runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion on Wednesday. Week.

The $ 1 million grant looks pretty small and late enough for Marnie Goding, founder of ethically-designed womenswear label Elk, who takes part in a sustainability-themed runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion on Wednesday. Week.

