Fashion
NFL Week 10 fashion – A lesson in how to dress for a snow game
November is in full swing, which means so are the exciting NFL stories as we move into the second half of the season.
What the Carolina Panthers will look like with the quarterback Cam Newton back with the team? Who will stand out in the AFC West, which has two 5-3 teams and two 5-4 teams? Can the Buffalo Bills bounce back from bizarre loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars? What will be Odell beckham jr.’s debut with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football be like?
Aside from the fun on the pitch, the players present themselves in their best light. Some even take out their winter clothes – or hey, their absence.
SNO-MG
It’s snowing in Indianapolis, and while the roof will be closed for the Colts’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, players still have to figure out what to wear along the way. Some people don’t tolerate the cold as well as others.
The two ways to dress for the snow. pic.twitter.com/CMieV4xDvP
Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 14, 2021
Interurban support
Washington, DC has a handful of championship teams. The Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics had some love ahead of the Washington football team’s home game against defending Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
#ALL IN CAPITALS X #TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/kbxZR4Jsjl
Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Vintage outfit
It’s vintage fashion for us. New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah pulled out a vintage varsity jacket ahead of an important AFC East clash against the Buffalo Bills.
.@ Kenny_Yeboah84the jacket of pic.twitter.com/xj4nFVEX8a
New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2021
booty costume
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan arrived in one of the chicest costumes of the 2021 season. There are no words to properly describe how fun this green outfit is.
@ camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/yCCcc0dVkY
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 14, 2021
Very good footwork
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs are rocking studs that pay homage to Desus and Mero, hosts of a popular Showtime late-night talk show. We’ll see if the award-winning duo bring luck to the wide receiver against the New York Jets defense.
It’s all in the details. #BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/37Xz5OywP2
Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 14, 2021
Outfit goals
Every outfit worn by the Dallas Cowboys before their game against the Atlanta Falcons is the definition of goals. That’s all you need to know.
Pointing #ATLvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/7PyvCnCbqF
Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 14, 2021
https://www.espn.com.au/nfl/story/_/id/32622761/best-snow-game-fashion-nfl-week-10
