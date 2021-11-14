Drew Timme and Gonzaga start the season dominant

It’s still the Drew Timme show.

Of course, Class of 2021 No. 1 prospect Chet Holmgren had a terrific college basketball debut that put him in a quadruple double watch. While the 70-year-old freshman certainly has the potential to be a major contributor for the No.1 Bulldogs this season, it was Timme who took over against the No.5 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

It was only the second game of the season, but the 2021-22 AP preseason All-American isn’t sneaking up on anyone. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few has described Timme as arguably the best college basketball player.

He played like that tonight, Few said after the Zags 86-74 win over Texas.

Timme, a Texas native, finished the night with a career-high 37 points on 15 of 19 shots from the field, while grabbing seven rebounds and three assists along the way. He scored 22 points in the first half, two more points than all of the Texas starters combined in those opening 20 minutes.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Timme is Gonzaga’s first player with 30 points against a Top 5 AP team since 2005. He made his career best performance look easy, and it wasn’t exactly a big surprise.

Last season, the 610 forward was Gonzaga’s leading scorer averaging 19.0 points per game in 32 games while shooting 65.5 percent from the field. He was also the team’s best rebounder. With Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi moved up to the NBA level, Timme is the Zags’ most important comeback. He was the West Coast Conference’s leading scorer last season and we can expect him to do the same this year.

Timme loves a challenge. When the Zags beat San Diego 90-62 on Jan. 28, he wasn’t too happy to have scored just 21 points when the Toreros faced him head-to-head.

I am quite angry with myself. Hope they do it again, said Timme after that game.

It probably won’t happen very often this season. The Longhorns had to pass him to have a chance to disrupt him on Saturday, and obviously it still wasn’t too effective.

Timme can contribute in many different areas, but he is a master at painting. During the ESPN show, analyst Fran Fraschilla couldn’t say enough about the guy he called Mr. Zag.

He not only has educated feet, he has a doctorate. So few gamers get the message like this kid does, Fraschilla said.

He’s Timme’s coach for Fews’ third season and he knows exactly what he can expect from him. The coach said the rest of the roster certainly fed off his energy and booty. Timme is known to be a very talented guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously. This was perhaps best represented by his creative facial hair during the NCAA tournament.

But even when showing his playful side, Few said Timme represents the balance that characterizes Gonzaga basketball.

He’s a winner, he’s a total team guy. Fran used to tell me he’s the ultimate Zag, and he sort of is, said Few. He’s having fun on the floor, but when he gets between the lines, he’ll give you all he has. He is an outstanding competitor in practice and in games.

Timme has certainly shown that he can be a leader, but it won’t be just him who carries the team. The nation’s No.1 squad has plenty of players who could make a big contribution this season. Holmgren had a quiet performance against Texas, but as the season progresses the freshman could be dangerous on both sides of the ball.

After Saturday’s victory, Few also stressed the importance of a smart point guard like Andrew Nemhard. The coach then mentioned that Anton Watson was not to be overlooked either. Few have said that the second-year forward was a different player this year, and while it doesn’t show up on the stats sheet against Texas, he shot the three-point ball extremely well over the summer. and the preseason.

Rasir Bolton, an Iowa State transfer, was Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer on Saturday. He had 16 points and four of his six field goals were scored from beyond the arc, including a formidable midfield shot to end the first period.

And then there’s Julian Strawther who didn’t have any particularly eye-catching stats against Texas, but showed what he’s capable of by registering a double-double in the opener against Dixie State with 17 points and 10 rebounds. while pulling at 54.5%. field.

Texas was the first of four preseason Top 25 teams that Gonzaga will face in the first month of the 2021-22 college basketball season. The Zags constantly hear comments (including college basketball insider Jon Rothstein) regarding their membership in the WCC, which is considered a weaker conference. But they have shown that they are not afraid to compete with anyone.

Their non-conference schedule will not be a walk in the park. Gonzaga will play the Final Four game against the UCLA No.2 in Las Vegas on November 23, then face No.9 Duke three days later. A week later, the Bulldogs return home to welcome the No. 14 from Alabama. These wins won’t be easy, but Timme said his coach taught them to accept pressure.

Something the coach does an amazing job of is just telling us that being able to be in pressure situations is a privilege, Timme said. You don’t just jump into a Top 5 match, you have to win it and you have to prove to yourself that you can be in that situation. We don’t take these games for granted.