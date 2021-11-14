Three men arrested under terrorism law after fatal explosion at Liverpool hospital





Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a car explosion at a hospital killed one person and injured another.

Merseyside Police have been called over reports of an explosion involving a vehicle believed to be a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am Sunday.

North West Counterterrorism Police said three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were held in the city’s Kensington area and arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident. The male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be officially identified. The driver, also a man, was injured at the scene and remains in hospital in stable condition. Counter-terrorism police said they continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the blast and work closely with Merseyside Police. North West Counterterrorism Police said three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were held in the city’s Kensington area and arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Wire Earlier, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled over at the hospital shortly before the explosion. Work is still in progress to establish what happened and may take some time before we are able to confirm anything. We are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the blast, but given how it happened out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are investigating with the support of Merseyside Police. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and there are road closures. Police said a major incident had been reported. Images of a vehicle on fire, then set on fire, at the scene earlier have been shared online. Images of a number of explosions and smoke billowing outside the hospital were also shared in the presence of a bomb disposal unit. Liverpool Women’s Hospital said access to visits had been restricted until further notice and patients were diverted to other hospitals where possible. In a statement, the hospital said: We are reviewing our patients’ activity for the next 24 to 48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates on any scheduled appointments or other attendance at the hospital. ‘hospital. Our staff are authorized to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police. We would like to thank you for the cooperation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who were affected by this incident, especially the staff who were on the scene at the time of the incident. Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital after an incident around 11 a.m. Phil Garrigan, fire chief of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the car fire at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was in full swing when two devices arrived shortly after 11 a.m. He told reporters at the scene: Operational teams extinguished the fire quickly, but as the police chief reiterated, there was one death. Another individual had left the vehicle before the fire developed to such an extent that he did. Our thoughts are with them and the families of those affected. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: I am kept regularly updated on the horrific incident at Liverpool Womens Hospital. Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right that they have the time and space to do so.

