Denver Fashion Week, MCA Birthday Giveaways, Choice Comedy & More Things To Do In Denver This Week – The Burlington Record





The glitzy comeback of Denver Fashion Week Tuesday-Nov 21. Mile High City’s quiet but powerful fashion scene must have done without in-person gatherings last year. But our notable designers (think Mondo Guerro from “Project Runway” or the newcomers Crystal Lee and Jevon Taylor), and entrepreneurial and social justice-conscious street fashionistas have been buzzing for over a decade. What better way to celebrate them than with the return of Denver Fashion Week live events? From the work of local boutiques, stylists and makeup artists to national brands and runway shows, events from November 16 to 21 bring together the best of contemporary fashion talent from the city, state and region. The parades will take place at McNichols Civic Center Building, including Ready to wear (November 18), Local designers (November 20) and Sustainable fashion categories (November 21). Industrial workshops (November 16-17) also take place in McNichols. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com, tickets cost between $ 20 and $ 120 and seats sell out quickly. denverfashionweek.com – Jean Wenzel What makes you laugh? Friday. The impassive favorite of the “Tonight Show” Nate bargatze may have been the biggest stand-up to take to the stage along the Front Range this week, but he’s definitely not the only one. While the comic played Paramount on November 11, club shows and indie storefronts fill in the local gaps. The excellent newcomer to Fort Collins The Fort de la Comédiefeatures of this week Emma Willmann (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”) from November 12 to 13, with tickets at $ 19 each. Denver Comedy works host club Byron Arbors (downtown, November 11-13 for $ 22) and “SNL” alum Kevin nealon (club sud, November 12-13 for $ 40), while the comedy Wide right welcomes back Portland, Oregon, comic-transplant Andie Main’s hilarious showcase “The Bi Agenda” (November 14, $ 12). The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues also hosts other large showcases, such as “Faded Comedy” (hosted by David Gborie and Brent Gill, November 19). Visit 5280comedy.com for a complete listing of shows in the metropolitan area. – Jean Wenzel Film of women in the spotlight (and online) Friday Sunday. Although the Denver Film Festival continues until November 14, the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is a welcome addition to DFF’s broader lineup. The event from Friday November 12 to Sunday November 14 – the 34th of the festival in total – features more than 20 in-person screenings and filmmaker forums exploring narrative and non-fictional themes at North America’s longest running festival dedicated to women in cinema. If you can’t attend in person, a virtual reminder will take place the following week with 10 more films, organizers said. Various screenings at Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs. Tickets: $ 139 for the full festival pass; $ 99 weekends (Saturday and Sunday); and $ 15 to $ 59 for day passes. Full program and titles on rmwfilm.org. – Jean Wenzel MCA, Clyfford Still’s birthday gifts Opening Friday. To celebrate their respective birthdays, the Clyfford Still Museum and Denver Museum of Contemporary Art offer free and unusual programming for museum enthusiasts – and in particular those who are not museum regulars. The still, who turns 10 this year, stars new director Joyce Tsai at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday November 17, for a speech on the state of the museum, at Sharp Auditorium at the Denver Art Museum next door. Register online or watch on YouTube. The museum will also open its doors for a free day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, as well as a public voting platform that will shape the museum’s next major exhibition which begins on August 12, 2022. Visitors can also check out ” A Decade of Discovery: Clyfford Still in Denver ”, which opened in mid-October and revisits the institution’s very first exhibit. clyffordstillmuseum.org As she turns 25, MCA Denver bring back the cheeky Black Sheep Fridays, which this week (Friday, November 12) presents ‘Let’s Taco’ Bout It: Tacos & Positive Self-Talk. Upcoming installments include “This is My Jam: Jam Tasting & Music Trivia” (November 19) and “You Quack Me Up: Rubber Duckie Decorating & Comedy Show” (December 3). $ 20 per show. More information, including free virtual events and podcast premieres, at mcadenver.org. – Jean Wenzel Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news straight to your inbox.

