A CFDA wedding: when Kid Cudi wore a wedding dress





On fashion’s biggest insider night, Kid Cudi walked down the aisle in a lace wedding dress personalized with California designer Eli Russel Linnetz. The bride’s daring look included hot pink hair, dazzling sneakers, eyeliner and a veil. The striking ensemble paid homage to another musical wife: Kurt Cobain. As the couple celebrated their fashion nuptials, they stayed face to face for their wedding photographs. This ironic collaboration perfectly describes the highly anticipated Council of Fashion Designers’ Awards (CFDA). Like the couple’s playful stunt on the red carpet, the CFDA Awards represent the marriage between designers and the talents that bring their clothes to life. Cudi’s unexpected look resembles the foundation’s mission: to support those who will disrupt the fashion industry and lead bold design. Embed from Getty Images With pioneer Tom Ford as president, the CFDA remains the most important organization in the United States to nurture and support emerging designers. On November 10, Emily Blunt of “The Devil Wears Prada” hosted the foundation event to honor emerging designers and fashion’s biggest icons. During the sparkling evening, Zendaya was awarded the Fashion Icon of the Year, becoming the youngest recipient of the statue. Wearing a red bandeau dress by American designer Vera Wang, the actress accepted the honor of Iman, one of her stylistic inspirations. Embed from Getty Images Another longtime fashion veteran, Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan became the first black designer to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. The late Geoffrey Beene left a legacy of American design focused on comfort and simplicity. Yet on the tone of disruptive fashion, Dapper Dan has largely played the opposite way, adapting his vision to maximalism. Dan is largely responsible for connecting hiphop to luxury fashion and creating the logo mania. Its influence is noticeable in department stores across the country. Over the past decades, many fashion houses have redefined their popularity through streetwear collections and monogram designs. Currently, his work can be found in collaborations with international fashion powerhouses like Gucci, which Dan thanked in his speech. While Zendaya and Dan are familiar faces, many emerging talents go unrecognized; however, this will not be the case for long. The CFDA has a knack for giving these brands and designers a platform like no other. Designers like Aurora James, Edvin Thompson of Thelophilo, Christopher John Rodgers and Emily Bode Aujla are creating a buzz in the fashion world and will make their mark in the years to come. Embed from Getty Images The process has already started. Founder Award winner Aurora James was recognized for founding the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that aims to encourage retailers to dedicate at least fifteen percent of their storage space to businesses belonging to blacks. For her label “Brother Vellies”, the Ghanaian-Canadian designer uses traditional African design techniques influenced by her travels. Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson also draws inspiration from his roots. At his brand Theophilo, the green and yellow colors of the Jamaican flag highlight the clothes of the emerging designer of the year. Christopher John Rodgers, a young man who graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), won the American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year award. In 2019, Rogers crafted a sustainable dress for her New York-based label, signifying her commitment to eco-friendly craftsmanship. Her work is eye-catching, sensual and funky. On the other hand, designer Emily Bode-Aujila won the American Menswear Award. The designer of Bode uses vintage quilts, textiles, hand painted artwork and symbols to create unique jackets. Demonstrating the brand’s demand, Bode’s New York brick-and-mortar store on Hester Street posted larger profit margins than its online counterpart this year. Resources are essential to survival and the CFDA understands this well. The American publication “Vogue” created the CFDA / Fashion Fund in 2003 to help designers in difficulty after September 11th. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the fund has continued to evolve and facilitate creations through manufacturing, scholarships and mentoring in honor of small businesses and artisans. As the CFDA continues this pillar of support, it will continue to marry professional growth strategies with artistic leadership, keeping people like Cudi saying “yes” to his mission. Featured Image from Instagram: @kidcudi

