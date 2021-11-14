St. Johns defeats Gritty St. Peters in 91-70 win – The Torch





Tareq Coburn has 1,000 career points in cold-blooded fashion

The St. Johns men’s basketball team took the lead early on with an excellent three-point shot against St. Peters on Saturday, November 13 at Carnesecca Arena and have never looked back. The Johnnies are now 2-0 after the 91-70 win, marking their twentieth consecutive victory over the Peacocks despite a recent tight streak. Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie started the game with three-point hoops that would set the tone for the rest of the night. For most of the first half, the Johnnies shot more effectively from behind the arc than from anywhere on the field. They finished the game with 13 three-pointers and a three-point field goal percentage of 44.8, which looks like a big improvement over last year’s squad if the Red Storm can keep up the pace. . It’s the start, noted St. Johns head coach Mike Anderson in his post-game press conference. We have guys who can shoot basketball, and I think that’s really going to pave the way for us. St. Johns’ long-range shooting efficiency paved the way for Andersons big men like Joel Soriano, whom he named as a player who could capitalize on the extra floor space. It was seen on the court, as St. Johns’ most effective tall men Soriano, Aaron Wheeler and OMar Stanley scored a total of 25 points and 13 rebounds in the center / forward positions. Although Tareq Coburn didn’t start either of St. Johns’ first two games, he became a cold-blooded shooter when he entered the game. Coburn scored his 1,000th career point against St. Peters and scored the second most points with 17 thanks to his shooting prowess. [Coburn is] a starter in my mind, Anderson said. Whether it starts or it goes [of] the bench, hes gonna get minutes. In that 23 minutes off the bench against St. Peters, Coburn made three of five three-point attempts and finished five of seven overall. It wasn’t all perfect for St. Johns as the team struggled to keep up their defensive pressure in the second half. The Peacocks started taking wide shots they lacked early in the game, and nearly paced the Johnnies with 43 runs scored in the final half. We have to learn to keep performing, Anderson said of the team’s defense in the second half. Do what gave you the head. The wins help the team develop, particularly against St. Peters, whose return guard Champagnie has admitted to causing trouble at St. Johns in recent years. Were becoming a real squad, Champagnie said, noting that the teams were improving defensively since the secret behind-the-scenes scrum against Rhode Island. We were still not where we want to be, but getting there. With two days to practice before the team faces Indiana, which could be ranked nationally in the next PA poll, they’ll need to prove they’re capable of playing at a higher level of play. It started against St. Peters, who are one of the best teams in the MAAC, but will have to continue as Anderson reduces their rotation. I think I was ready, said Champagnie. [Our] the defensive intensity was at the top.

