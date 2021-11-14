Myntra presents British fashion brand “Missguided”





Myntra announces a strategic collaboration with the famous British fashion brand Missguided to sell its products in India on the Myntra platform. The association allows fashion consumers in the country, especially in the 16 to 25 age groups, to access the latest ultra-trendy, chic and leading brand collections for women’s clothing in the country. . Missguided, one of the UK’s leading forward-thinking online brands, has become a global women’s fashion phenomenon in several countries including the US, France, Australia and Germany, in a relatively short period of time in just over a decade. Its key products include bodycon dresses, warm crop tops, elegant jumpsuits, casual party wear and comfortable nightwear, in the knitted and woven segments, among others. Missguided is popularly known for her clever play with silhouettes, progressive styles, and design-driven cuts across all verticals. Myntra will showcase 350 of the brand’s styles, to start with, and add new styles every week direct from the UK. The Missguided clothing line is available at an average retail price of Rs 2,500, targeting the mid-range segment of the category. Missguided believes in empowering women around the world to be confident and own their story. The brand was created by drawing inspiration from this generation of intrepid – real women, with strong will, outspoken, dreamers and forward-thinking. Missguided’s designs are handpicked from top social media, street style and popular culture trends, creating a brand that offers everything a woman on the go needs to be unstoppable in today’s world. hui. With this collaboration, Missguided is targeting young women, who are typically urban trailblazers seeking the latest and greatest designs and styles across all categories of the high-end segment. The brand will also have its own official brand store on the Myntra app, helping shoppers explore the brand and its proposition with great ease. With the addition of Missguided, Myntra now houses a range of international fashion brands on its platform in the premium segment for women, further strengthening its pole position in the online fashion space. Demand for international brands is on the rise on Myntra, the category experiencing significant growth in terms of sales. Speaking about the association, Sharon Pais, Commercial Director of Myntra, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Missguided on Myntra. the freshest designs and styles based on ever changing trends, similar to Myntra’s assurance of providing the best fashion shopping experience. “Buyers in India will benefit immensely from our association as we continue to raise the bar for them to raise their fashion quotient. Missguided is sure to be well received among our thriving cohort of fashionable and avant-garde women buyers as they are very open to creative and styles on a global scale. With Myntra’s deep reach and seamless shopping experience, we’re sure Missguided will be one of the must-have brands for fashion lovers. “ Regarding Missguided’s collaboration with Myntra, Nitin Passi, Founder and CEO, Missguided said, “We are excited to enter the Indian market by partnering with India’s favorite fashion destination, Myntra. Missguided is ready to woo fashion-conscious Indians with its global range of ultra-trendy clothing and cutting-edge styles. We’re sure our partnership with Myntra will help us strategically build the brand and connect deeply with Myntra’s thriving cohort of young buyers.

