Nicky Hilton sizzles in a VERY racy pink sequin dress

Nicky Hilton looked sensational in a sparkly cutout gown as she celebrated her sisters’ third wedding in Paris on Saturday.

The philanthropist, 38, sent pulses in the bikini-style halter neck sleeveless dress that plunged to the belly button and cut to the waist.

The stunning dress showcased her enviable toned abs and showcased her toned shoulders and slender arms.

Nicky went for a dark smoky eye and black mascara and eyeliner details that made her sparkling blue eyes pop.

She chose a soft pink blush and finished with a dark pink gloss that accentuated her full, sultry pout.

Nicky wore her wavy blonde tresses choosing a middle part and two loose braids far away from her face to reinforce the boho chic look.

The heiress posed for photos with Michelle Ritter, who looked equally glamorous in a gothic-inspired black and mesh dress.

Glam: Socialist Nicky started a storm with Michelle Ritter looking equally glam

Nicky and the blushing bride also posed with the rest of the Hilton family as the party gathered steam.

Mom Kathy took center stage posing with her son Barron, wife Tessa, Nicky, Paris and new husband Carter Reum.

The socialite, 40, walked down the aisle of her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air on Thursday, celebrated her nuptials with a three-day extravaganza and rented the entire pier to throw a star-studded party.

Family affair: the Hiltons went out to celebrate the Paris wedding

Guests including Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan.

The party closed the entire Santa Monica Pier, giving attendees free rein to the oceanfront amusement park – home to a giant illuminated Ferris wheel and countless classic carnival games.

Those lucky enough to master games like ring tossing or busting balloons were rewarded with padded cushions in different sizes depicting the face and figure of the perfume mogul.

The Heiress walked down the aisle in a custom white Oscar delaRenta that was drenched in floral appliques.

The Santa Monica Pier was completely closed to the public with baracades posted at its entrance.

Hilton used her own Instagram to capture some of the quirky vibe.

Newlyweds: The beloved couple looked sensational together during these three days of celebration

There were a myriad of neon-lit decorations worn around the pier by eccentrically dressed performers.

While many male workers have kept their identities anonymous by wearing shiny panda head masks.

There were also other workers who roamed the premises in tight bodysuits and carnival-friendly headdresses.