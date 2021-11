The Pokes dominate the Titans, register their first win on young season

The Wyoming Cowboys didn’t disappoint their fans on opening night, beating the Detroit Mercy Titans by a landslide, 85-47. The Cowboys did a good job on several fronts against the Titans. They were able to limit their turnovers, move the ball efficiently, look good, win the battle on the boards and step up defensively. The first game, little rust It was clear when Wyoming opened that the Pokes didn’t have a lot of rust to remove. In the beginning, for the Pokes, was their efficient ball movement leading to open stares. Hunter Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden established a solid relationship early on. Graham Ikes ‘score was on display all night, along with Drake Jeffries’ long range shot. The Pokes were able to keep guard Antoine Davis’ scoring threat to just 16 points on 6-18 shots, well below his previous season’s 24-scoring average. Coach Linder praised Xavier Dusell, who spent most of the night defending Davis, in his post-match press conference. The effort that X (Dusell) put in to sit down and keep him … on the defensive side, he’s one of those guys who can really keep … His effort on Davis, he had to win every shot he got. Dusells’ defensive effort on Davis is a testament to the overall effort of all Cowboy players on Wednesday night. The team shot well over 50 percent from the field, including 39 percent of three, only returning the ball 6 times, while tripling their opponents’ assists, racking up 16 in total. The Pokes marched through the night, never giving up their lead and at one point, leading the Titans by a massive 40-point margin. They hope to continue to dominate Wednesday’s game against the Arkansas Golden Lions-Pine Bluff in Laramie. So who stood out? G Hunter Maldonado – Maldonado recorded 19 points on 7-12 shots while distributing 9 assists to go along with his 6 rebounds. The Colorado Springs main guard was one of the most prolific point guards on Wednesday, helping in almost every aspect. F Graham Ike – Ike dominated in the paint all night, leading the game with 22 of 10-17 points to go with his 5 rebounds. His presence downstairs was felt immensely and controlled the pace of the game. F Jérémie Oden – Oden and Maldonado were what triggered the Pokes in Part 1. Oden totaled 14 points on an extremely efficient 6-7 shot.

