Rocklands’ second annual fashion week a smash hit

The second edition of Rockland Fashion Week put Nyack and the surrounding communities in the three states back on the international fashion world map after a year off due to the pandemic. The first Fashion Week took place in December 2019.

Produced by Hope Wade Designs of Nyack, the launch event on Saturday November 6 at Palisades Mallin West Nyack drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 300 guests. Guest fashionistas, which by dictionary definition include men as well as women dressed to show off their personal style.

“Building on the success we had in 2019, this year’s kickoff was bigger and even more exciting,” said Hope Wade, Hope Wade Designs owner and event producer.

“The main show featured the work of 14 designers, including four from Rockland, as well as lead makeup artist Litha Vazquez of Project Runway, JayLee and Sephora for makeup products, and over 40 models, including the Faces model team. of Beauty, ”Wade added.

In addition to the Rockland-based businesses, participating artists brought their skills and products from neighboring Westchester, as well as New Jersey and Connecticut. Live music was provided by crooner Mark Wade, Dance Hall pastor Stephen Blake from Jamaica, and a guest artist to VP Records.

Also at the event, Rockland County Lawmaker Toney Earl presented Wade with an Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed on citizens for their service to the county. State Assembly Member Mike Lawler delivered a proclamation congratulating Wade on Fashion Week’s success and acknowledging its positive impact on Rockland County.

Part of the profits generated by the parade were donated to From people to people, an organization that for decades has helped the community’s most vulnerable citizens meet their basic needs. People to People board member Lourdes Pring accepted Wade’s donation check.

Beyond the launch event, Rockland Fashion Week offers fashion discussions at local schools and pop-up shops in Nyack at Hope Wade Designs at 23 N Broadway and Maria Luisaboutique at 77S Broadway, as well as ‘to A Time To Clothes at the mall.

Wade bravely opened a store in September 2020 while the pandemic was still raging. Since then, she has managed to keep her business running, creating couture dresses and dresses for women and children. She selects materials, designs, sketches and sews every item of clothing she sells.

Wade’s goals for the future are simply remarkable. “I want Rockland Fashion Week to become a staple in Rockland County that not only features clothing designers, but becomes a full-time employer and training school for models,” Wade said.

“I want to build a factory so that designers, especially those of color, have a facility to make their clothes. I would like to give a scholarship every year to an emerging designer with no age limit. It would also be fun to create a fashion talk show and a commercial network.

Why Nyack, and why Rockland as a place to pursue dreams? Response from Wade: “Nyack reminds me of Port Royal in Kingston, Jamaica, where I grew up. Nyack is a town with special charm. The edge of the river andthe peopleare beautiful.”

Learn more about Fashion Week producer and celebrity designer Hope Wade

Hope Wade has made a name for herself on the international catwalks, on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Caribbean Fashion Week. She designed the gold sequin dress worn by Miss Jamaica at the 2018 Miss World pageant in China. Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame member Darlene Love (a Rockland resident) wore Wade’s red flute dress on the David Letterman Show.

How did Wade become a fashion designer? Here’s how she puts it: “About 30 years ago, I intended to attend a New Years event that required formal attire. I did not have a suitable dress. So I made one, taking inspiration from my artistic education, which I was lucky to have at the Cooper Union in New York. All of my friends loved the dress and started ordering theirs. The rest of the story is still unfolding. “

Fashion is not the only area where Wade is making his mark. She was recently elected president of the Rockland Jamaican Civic and Cultural Association (JAMMCAR), a decades-old civic organization that provides a platform for politicians and community leaders to discuss local issues. Among other activities, the organization awards scholarships to local high school students heading to college.

Want to learn more about Hope Wade? Read Bill Batsons Nyack Sketch Log: Hope Wade Brings Fashion Week to Rockland County.