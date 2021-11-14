AJ Odudu of Strictly “gutted” after donning dress during dance





Come dance strictly Star AJ Odudu said she felt “drained” after putting on her dress during her performance with her dance partner Kai Widdrington on Saturday night’s show (November 13). Sharing a clip of the performance on Instagram, which saw the TV presenter and Widdrington dancing a paso doble to Alley’s ‘Game of Survival’, AJ wrote: best and we just kept going. Olé! “ Guy LevyBBC Related: Come dance strictlyAJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington interviewed by Rylan on romance rumors In the clip, AJ, who finished at the bottom of the judge ranks with Kai on last night’s show, jokingly referred to having “two dance partners” – Kai and her dress. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke noticed the incident saying, “You get a little – I dare use the word – stiff. And you had a moment where you kind of slipped.” “You have recovered incredibly well, you kept going but it made you a little stiff so your arms are almost pushing your partner back,” he continued. The judges gave the couple 28 out of 40 points, a drastic drop from last week, when they landed at the top of the standings with a near-perfect Charleston. Prior to this week, AJ was this year’s highest rated contestant, according to host Tess Daly. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Related: Come dance strictlyAJ Odudu’s AJ Odudu discusses ‘self-doubts’ on show Even without the slide, the judges weren’t as impressed with their paso as some of their other routines, as Craig Revel Horwood called it a “pedestrian.” He said: “You needed a stronger Spanish line the whole process. I was a little disappointed, I have to be honest, I really was.” While AJ and Kai were at the bottom of the judging rankings, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson topped the rankings with a perfect score of 40 for his Charleston with dance partner Nancy Xu. Fans will have to wait and see if AJ’s low scoring puts her in hot water on tonight’s results show, when we find out who the next celebrity to leave the competition will be. Come dance strictly 2021 airs Saturday nights on BBC One, with results every Sunday. Strictly: you need two airs weekday evenings at 6.30 p.m. on BBC Two. Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 Tickets Stage Entertainment United Kingdom / Phil McIntyre Entertainments / BBC Studios

