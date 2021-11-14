Are fertile women really more attractive to men?





Previous lab studies have shown that women dress in more fashionable and revealing clothes when they are more fertile. Source: Gromovataya / Pixabay The human menstrual cycle is a mystery. While the physical effects of the menstrual cycle are well documented, its social effects are still debated. Some research suggests that ovulation in women can be detected by others through changes in women’s behavior, appearance and body odor (Haselton & Gildersleeve, 2011). Specifically, women are believed to be more attractive when they are more fertile, through a variety of means, including effortless enhancement of their attractiveness (eg, wearing fashionable and more revealing clothes; Haselton et al. 2007) and increased receptivity to men (Guégan, 2009). This change in attractiveness may give ovulating women a competitive advantage to mate with “high quality” men (Haselton & Gildersleeve, 2016). Wu and Chen (2021) thus sought to test this possible competitive advantage through a speed-dating study, in which men and women can form a real bond. In the real world, does increased fertility really give women a leg up on the competition? While previous studies examined cues (e.g. behavior, appearance, smell) in isolation (usually in a lab), in speed-dating all of these cues together could have a more powerful effect. To test their research question, Wu and Chen (2021) hosted 15 speed-dating events of 262 single Asian Americans who were interested in the opposite sex. After each speed-dating, the participants indicated by means of a questionnaire whether they wished to propose a second date to their speed-dating partner. Mutual yeses resulted in a match. In the same questionnaire, participants rated the desirability, physical attractiveness and attractiveness of body odor of their speed-dating partners. The results indicated that contrary to the hypothesis, women closer to ovulation were not more attractive to men. They didn’t receive more dating offers, nor were they rated more attractive in terms of looks or scent. However, to support the hypothesis, women closer to ovulation were slightly more likely to offer a date to men. Strangely enough, they didn’t see men as more desirable. The results indicated that there was no attractiveness advantage of ovulation nor a drawback of attractiveness of menstruation. Source: Moose photos / Pexels In conclusion, although the results do not exclude the possibility that more fertile women are subtly more attractive, they do indicate that the effects are likely small and mostly inconsequential in intersex competition (p. 1080). A fertile woman isn’t much ahead of the competition, given that so many other factors are at play in attraction. On the positive side, the results also indicate that there is no tangible attractiveness penalty of menstruation.

