Buchanan defeats Clovis North in mainstream fashion







From start to finish, the Buchanan Bears led the game with no intention of giving the Clovis North Broncos a chance to come back. Buchanan defeated Clovis North, 35-3, in a 2021 Center Section Football Playoff quarter-final match on Friday, November 12. The Bears took a 7-0 lead when running back Caden Rodgers scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Clovis North tried to respond with a rushed attack, but Buchanan was ready for the Broncos. Buchanan controlled the tempo early and stopped Clovis North from doing anything on offense. Buchanan continued in the second quarter where they left off in the first. The Bears rolled around the field and scored on a 12-yard run by running back Michael Runnels. Clovis North gained momentum later in the quarter but couldn't capitalize, in part due to Buchanan's defense. After halftime, Clovis North forced a missed shot from Buchanan quarterback Colton OToole and recovered the ball at Buchanan's 16-yard line. Once again, the Broncos couldn't capitalize on the field position and settled for a basket. OToole left the game after the game, and former starting quarterback Jayden Mandal stepped in, looking perfectly healthy after his ankle injury. Mandal led the Bears onto the field where Runnels scored again to make the game 21-3. From that point on, Buchanan's solid defense and balanced attack were too much for Clovis North. The Bears recovered two more fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and scored another rushing touchdown from Rodgers. The Bears were thrilled to beat the Broncos, but admitted Friday was just the start. Rodgers spoke about how the team can enjoy the victory while looking ahead. We want to enjoy it tonight, but tomorrow morning we have to leave and get ready for Clovis [High] or Freedom [Bakersfield], said Rodgers. Be prepared for them. They will come here and it will be a good game. Mandal explained his mindset about these playoffs knowing that every game is crucial. Every playoff game is tough and you never know what might happen, Mandal said. You win or go home, and our ultimate goal is not to come home. It's to win this valley championship. When asked if Buchanan was the team to beat in the middle section, both players had just two words. Yes sir. The Buchanan Bears will host the Bakersfield Liberty Patriots next Friday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

