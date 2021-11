‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung stuns without a bra in a dress that flaunts her figure

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung went viral the minute her plunging bra-less dress hit phones. 27 year old man Squid game The actress and former catwalk queen made headlines in fall 2021 for being snapped up by fashion giant Louis Vuitton – big surprise, she wore the luxury label to the recent LACMA Art + Film gala. Jung, also the head of American brand Calvin Klein as her profile soars, updated her Instagram account ahead of the weekend to show off her effortless, classic black dress, with one seeing her rock the finish without support -throat with all the class in the world. HoYeon Jung represents Louis Vuitton in a low-cut dress The photos shared with HoYeon’s social media followers – and the fanbase grew by 15 million in just three weeks – came posed and low-key at the same time. The Seoul native stunned fans as she posed in a dazzling, floor-length, V-neck dress, all cinched at the waist, with the sleeveless design showcasing her slender, long arms. Jung went very simple on the front of the accessories, holding no purses and wearing only a very discreet necklace. She rocked her dark bangs with the rest of her hair tied back, also sporting a classic and bold red lip. Tagging Louis Vuitton, HoYeon simply announced his presence at LACMA in his caption – both snaps have now passed 4.8 million likes, with fans gushing out the glam look. HoYeon also made headlines for the reunion with BLACKPINK singer Jennie at the party – The Nov. 6 event saw Jung share a story on his Instagram with Jennie, with fans likely aware the two forged a close bond after meeting at Paris Fashion Week this year. See more below HoYeon’s listing at Louis Vuitton arrived quickly. The brand, once run by singers like Selena Gomez and Madonna, as well as actress Emma Stone, is now also represented by K-Pop boy group BTS. Of course, he’s also adored by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Bravo star Larsa Pippen. When asked if she could manage both full-time theater and modeling as she opened up to Vogue teens recently, Jung admitted that it could be a bit too much. She said: “I hope I can do both but physically I think if I got a role or a new series I should focus on filming. At that point I don’t think I can do it. modeling at the same time as theater, but if I don’t have time [where I need to be shooting], then I could model. I could handle. I am a very flexible person!

