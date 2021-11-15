Sri Lanka’s Colombo Fashion Week ended with a last day parade at Port City Marina





Models present designs during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka on November 13, 2021. Photo: Xinhua This year’s two-day Colombo Fashion Week in Sri Lanka ended with the last day of the parade held on Saturday evening at the marina in the port city of Colombo. Organizers of the fashion event scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13 said it was the first time that the port city of Colombo has been chosen as the venue for the popular fashion show, with the ocean as a backdrop. Indian. Fashion week was launched in 2003. Fashion week founder and general manager Ajai Vir Singh said he has partnered with the port city of Colombo this year to show the world that Colombo has reopened and is ready to resume business after the COVID-19 lockdown lifted. The Colombo port city under construction is expected to attract billions of dollars in investment and generate at least 80,000 jobs, the Sri Lankan government has said. The project, as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is the first of its kind in the South Asian country. At this year’s fashion week, 11 local designers showcased their latest collections as the country tries to revive economic sectors, including the clothing and fashion industry, after the lockdown is lifted. Officials say the port city is expected to host other events in the future with the aim of promoting tourism and economic development in Sri Lanka. They said that hosting events such as Fashion Week would also allow more Sri Lankans to experience the charm of the port city, which is being built on land reclaimed from the sea. Models present designs during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka on November 13, 2021. Photo: Xinhua

