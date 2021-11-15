Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace 2019 dress is always a fond memory

There was a breathtaking moment when Jennifer lopez walked the runway at the Versace 2019 fashion show in Milan. She donned the palm leaf green jungle dress twenty years after wearing the original design to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

When meeting with Vanity Fair for their cover, Lopez reflected wistfully on what it was like to do such an iconic number, even at the height of his career.

The star recalled the backstory as she gave a step-by-step explanation of how Donatella Versace called her to inform her that she was planning on taking a tour of her clothing line and wanted her to be a part of it.

Donatella ended up calling and said, ‘I want you to walk at the end, and I want you to come out in the dress. “The same dress? “The same dress. We’ll make a new one for you, ”Lopez continued. “The second time I wore it and went out it was such an empowering thing. Twenty years had passed, and I think it resonated with women knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later. It was like, “Yeah, you know, life isn’t over at 20!”

Lopez didn’t think of the dress as the first choice

The musician didn’t give much thought to the green chiffon jungle Versace dress she wore to Grammy’s at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

” I did not think about it. I didn’t think it was that risky, to be honest, ”she said in a Vogue video interview for the dress’s anniversary. “I was more excited that it was the Grammys. I wasn’t even thinking too much about the dress. I was just glad I had something to wear.

However, as she arrived with her then-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ combs, the impact of her outfit also known as “The Dress” was immediately felt.

“As far as my career is concerned, this dress marked a moment in time,” Lopez told Vogue. “If you don’t know my music and you don’t know my movies, people know that moment and that dress that was.”

When did Lopez first wear the dress?

In 2000, Lopez landed a Grammy nomination for “Let’s be loud” in the Best Dance Recording category. However, she was producing “The Wedding Planner” with Matthew McConaughey, and she didn’t have much time to research a new dress.

“I was on set and had to have my Grammys fitting on set,” she recalls. “My stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, had a bunch of stuff, but nothing really special, it was a bust.”

Her stylist assured her boss something good to wear for the Grammys, and although Lopez had doubts, she believed Lieberman. “She came with like three dresses, I’m very spoiled now, people come with a thousand dresses when they come to try on me but that day there were two or three dresses,” said the musician.

The choices included a white, a green and one that she had already tried on the set. “I tried on the green one, and when I got out, everyone who was there was like, ‘This is the dress!'”

The public reaction to Lopez’s dress

When she landed in Los Angeles for the event, Lopez was just thrilled to be arriving at the Grammys as a nominee again.

Her then-boyfriend, Diddy, loved the way she looked. “Just wow,” he said, recalling the look of Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “I thought this was going to be a game-changer when it comes to her and the fashion.”

However, as she went downstairs, she immediately discovered that she had almost the same reaction from everyone.

“When I got on the red carpet there were people and we were trying to pass, and all of a sudden everyone started moving so we could pass,” Lopez explained. “There was this little buzz in the air, and people started screaming and screaming. There was something more about it, ”Lopez recalled in the interview.

Is she the first person to wear the dress?

As it turned out, Lopez wasn’t the first person to wear this dress. The dress had been worn before and even several times.

She made her Milan runway debut in Donatella Versace’s Spring / Summer 2000 collection in October.

Donatella had also worn the dress she designed to the Metropolitan Museum of Costume Institute gala on December 6, 1999. Although it was a little different and had no sleeves, it was a similar design.

The following month, Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell also donned the Versace dress at the NRJ Music Awards in France. But her long blonde locks were ill-fitting and covered much of what the dress was meant to reveal.