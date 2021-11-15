Fashion
14 best lululemon gifts for women and men
For those looking for a fitness guru this holiday season, they probably already have a large collection of workout equipment. But if they spend hours at the gym or at their favorite fitness studios, you’ll definitely know which exercise clothing brands are their go-to products.
If the athlete in your life can’t get enough lululemon, then you’ve come to the right place as The Post has rounded up over a dozen awesome branded gift options that you can spoil them with this holiday season.
Practical fanny packs they can travel with, durable scrunchies to throw in their socks, and sweat-wicking shorts they can’t get enough of, here are many lululemon gift ideas you can buy for your active loved ones this year.
To purchase this item by gender, simply click on one of the links below:
Best lululemon gifts for women
1. Lululemon Everywhere waist bag, $ 38
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag has become an internet sensation over the past year and for good reason! It fits an impressive amount of stuff, comes in a variety of colors, and is made with a water repellent material.
2. Jacket Definitive lululemon, $ 118
You can’t go wrong with the Define lululemon jacket. Your gift can wear it while she runs errands, exercises or even as an extra layer under her ski jacket.
3. Align lululemon 28 ″ high waist pants, $ 98 +
You can never have too many leggings, especially if they’re from lululemon!
4. Perfectly oversized Lululemon Crew, $ 108
Even lululemon is embarking on the trend of oversized sweatshirts, and we are definitely not angry! The brand’s Perfectly Oversized Crew comes in a variety of shades and patterns that your loved one will love this holiday season.
5. Lululemon Speed Up 4 ″ High Waist Lined Shorts, $ 58
The Speed Up High Waisted Lined Shorts are perfect for hot weather workouts or even hanging out around the house.
6. Lululemon Elevator Scrunchie, $ 8
For a simple, inexpensive lululemon gift, consider buying her one or two of these fun scrunchies and toss them in their stockings for a fun surprise!
7. Lululemon Free To Be Bra, $ 48
If you want to buy them a sports bra, consider giving your gift the lululemon Free To Be bra, which is even approved by experts!
8. Lululemon back to life sports bottle, $ 48
You can never go wrong gifting an athlete with a water bottle, and if it’s their favorite brand, they’ll be delighted.
Best lululemon gifts for men
1. ABC lululemon jogging pants, $ 128
The ABC lululemon joggers 15 different colors, three different lengths and have a special material that is stretchable in all four directions.
2. Lululemon Always In Motion Boxers (5 Pack), $ 108
Upgrade your men’s underwear collection with this five-pack lululemon Always in Motion Boxer Briefs.
3. The Fundamental lululemon T-shirt, $ 58 +
A few basic T-shirts are the key to anyone’s wardrobe.
4. Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7 ″, $ 68
The lululemon unlined Pace Breaker Shorts are designed for running and training, but you can pretty much wear these lightweight multisport shorts for just about any activity.
5. lululemon City Sweatshirt Zipped Hoodie, $ 118
He’ll love putting on this hoodie for a movie night or late night workout.
6. Lululemon On The Fly Cap, $ 38
This lululemon baseball cap is not only an online exclusive, but it’s also made from the brand’s special Warpstreme fabric that dries quickly, making it ideal for intense and sweaty workouts.
For more shopping recommendations for Black Friday, check out:
