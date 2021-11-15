Mesa Fashion program launches new merchandise – The Mesa Press





The San Diego Mesa College Fashion Program has launched new school merchandise, the proceeds will help support the program with the student fashion show, scholarships and other fashion activities. Fashion 110, or the buying class, researched and developed the commodity that is currently being sold. They researched current trends using Fashion Snoops, a trend forecasting service, and Google Trends to make sure the product was on trend and students and staff would buy. The buying class looked at data from previous semesters to see what sold and what didn’t. After analyzing different aspects of the research process and determining what the audience would like, the students presented their sales pitch ideas to the bookstore supervisor, Rob Meyers, and other faculty members. Fashion 110 allows students to stimulate themselves as buyers and developers of products as in the fashion industry. In previous years, products were sold at the Mesa Bookstore, but due to the pandemic, the class sold their products through social media and by posting nonprofit software on a site called Mobile Cause. The students traveled to Los Angeles this fall semester to shop for wholesale merchandise in the Garment District and then personalized the purchased items with the Mesa College fashion logo along with the program’s inception year. de mode, 1972. The students of Fashion 110 also collaborated with the photo styling class, Fashion 179, where the students did photoshoots for the promotional campaign and the advertising aspect of the merch launch. My favorite part about this course is getting to know what goes on behind the scenes in a fashion store. I really enjoyed the process of planning and designing the new merchandise, said current student Yuzbi Guerrero. In last year’s fall semester, the merch was all about # studying in style with bright colors such as neon yellow and blue followed by the Mesa fashion logo on the upper left chest. Items from last year can be found in the clearance sale or in the lower section of Mesa Fashion website. This semester, the merchandise was designed to be snug and cozy with a neutral color palette, so you can wear them for zoom meetings or just lounging around the house. I love the way it all came together as a whole and it makes a beautiful group, but I also love the way it says that Mesa College Fashion and the fashion department started in 1972 is so what the logo says, said Rachael Libolt, adjunct professor. member of the San Diego Mesa Fashion Department. The products sell out quickly, so if you want to purchase any products or support the Mesa Fashion program, you can purchase them on their website or you can send a trendy SMS to 91999. You can also follow the fashion program on Instagram at sdmesafashion.

