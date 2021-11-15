Marquette volleyball sweeps Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in final road game of the season – Marquette Wire





In their last road game of the season, Marquette Volleyball dominated Butler on Sunday afternoon, beating the Bulldogs in straight sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-17) at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette got off to a flying start in the first set, taking an 8-2 lead. The Golden Eagles did not give up the lead for the remainder of the period and won the set 25-14. Graduate student Hope Werch even totaled murders in the frame. The start of the second set was slightly contested, before Marquette launched 6-1 to take the 12-5 advantage, forcing Butler to request a time-out. After the timeout, the Bulldogs would get the first two points, but the Golden Eagles would go on a 7-2 streak to end any chance of Butler’s return. Graduate student Savannah Rennie finished off the ensemble with a senior red Melody Davidson shirt block. Butler gained ground to open the third set, taking a 9-7 lead. It would be the last time in the frame that the Bulldogs held a lead as the Golden Eagles won the set 25-17. Graduate student Taylor Wolf finished the sweep for Marquette with her ninth kill of the game thanks to a feed from junior redshirt Claire Mosher. For the second game in a row, Werch led Marquette with 14 kills, nine digs, two blocks and three aces on serve. In addition to his nine assists that day, Wolf added 16 digs and 17 assists to the stat sheet. Redshirt freshman Anastasija Svetnik got her first start of the season, totaling five kills, three digs and three blocks. With the win, the Golden Eagles are now 17-9 against the Bulldogs and have won a sweep in six of their last seven games against Butler. Marquette (23-4, 14-2 BIG EAST) will return to the Al McGuire Center to face Georgetown on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.

