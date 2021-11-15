Why can’t we let go of the Cinderella myth?

Margaret Qualley has reached mega-celebrity lately, in two very disparate roles: she is the star of Housemaid, a Netflix series (based on the homonymous memoir by Stephanie Lands) about a young single mother struggling with poverty, homelessness and hunger. And she is the Chanel brand ambassador, representing one of the most exclusive luxury brands in the world.

How to make sense of these two concerts, which seem light years apart?

In Housemaid, Qualley’s character Alex runs away from an abusive partner, takes refuge in a women’s shelter and ends up cleaning the toilet for a living, barely able to feed herself and her young daughter while looking after her. his struggling mother (played emotionally by Qualley’s actual mother, Andie MacDowell).

While the series has an uplifting ending, the overall message remains bleak: It’s a story about the Americas’ inadequate social safety net, generational cycles of poverty and addiction, and hard-working people always just a few dollars away. extreme hunger or expulsion. As Alex, Qualley downplays her striking beauty, with minimal makeup, a haphazard ponytail, and a wardrobe of shapeless, worn out clothes, including her drab maid uniform.

An accomplished actress with a training in ballet, Qualley is very good at creating compelling expressions and evoking strong emotions with her voice, face and body. It does not take away from these talents to recognize that they do not exist apart from its beauty. Knowing how to use your physical instrument is a sine qua non of modeling and acting. Qualley has a tall and slim fashion physique with a cinema face: mobile with well-defined features; large, almost childish blue eyes; and a matching wide charismatic smile.





Presenting a wedding dress as the finale confirms its status as the most powerful and transformational item in a woman’s wardrobe

In Housemaid, we cheer on Alex, admiring his courage and determination. And part of our attachment to her is undeniably visual: it’s nice to watch Qualley, and this pleasure encourages us to follow along to consume her story and therefore the series.

Hollywood has associated storytelling with the beauty of women for over a century now. It is a process built into the star system; and Qualley is a star. The way she wears her beauty is woven into the experience of Housemaid inseparable from history. In a sense, Qualley also carries the story; the story is draped over her shoulders, like the clothes of a mannequin. And even as we follow Alex’s almost constant crises and catastrophes, we are sustained by the expectation of his salvation and upliftment at the end, in part because of how beautiful he is.

Centuries of fairy tales, novels and movies have conditioned us to expect the oppressed beautiful young woman to be saved, revealed as a secret princess, out of obscurity, saved by a prince or, with a twist more contemporary in Housemaid (spoiler alert): Recognized for her talent as a writer and recipient of a college scholarship.

Qualley takes center stage in a wedding dress for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2021/2022 show at Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images)

It’s still the old Cinderella story baked into pretty much all of popular female culture. (In a tragic and thwarted Cinderella subplot, Alex’s mother Paula, a beautiful artist, repeatedly tries and fails to find a decent man to save her from poverty.)

The planet Chanel feels light years away from the world of Housemaid. As a brand ambassador, Qualley uses her face and figure to evoke Chanel’s classic fantastical landscape of ultra-French luxury and elegance, a place where no one cares about oil money or money. food stamps. Here, Qualley’s beauty is more evident, her glam quotient compounded to stun. As the literal face of Chanel, Qualley is offered as another consumable product, positioned on backdrops designed to convey global sophistication, refinement and indulgence.

Last July, for example, Chanel exhibited its fall 2021 collection at the Palais Galliera, the neo-Renaissance mansion and fashion museum in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. There, Qualley slipped into the finale, resplendent in a breathtaking wedding gown: a white silk tailoring whose waist-fitted silhouette, voluminous flared skirt, and slightly puffed shoulders telegraphed the storybook princess. . Beaming beneath a sequined mesh veil, Qualley made a radiant, albeit fictional, bride.

Qualley flies to the final at the Palais Galliera, Paris (Getty Images)

Concluding a parade with a bride is an old-fashioned tradition, which Chanel has practiced over the years. Presenting a wedding dress as the finale confirms its status as the most powerful and transformational item in a woman’s wardrobe, signaling her social uplift to the bride. And Creative Director Virginie Viard’s spectacular princess-style gown only amplified that, punctuating her collection with a note of happy grace forever. Here again, Qualley was crowned Cinderella of modern times.

Sometimes the fantastic power of fashion doesn’t even require clothes. Two weeks ago, Qualley posted a photo of herself on Instagram, coming out of the ocean, naked but for five strategically placed Chanel handbags. Did Botticellis Venus stop at Rodeo Drive? Was this a vacation selfie taken by a leisure lady? (Who else would risk these bags in salt water? Prices start at around 3,000 and go up to almost 8,000.)

The photo was taken by Cass Bird for men girls magazine, and like most luxury fashion imagery, it wasn’t about making sense but about associating the allure of celebrity with the allure and marketability of the merchandise. The objects are placed next to or directly on the beautiful female body, to indicate that consuming them while buying the bags will somehow transfer the pleasure of this scene to the viewers, inducting them into this carefree view of the sea, of the sex, of the sea. beauty and wealth.

Qualley, fairytale princess (Getty Images)

No brand understands this process better than Maison Chanel, a company whose founder, Coco Chanel, used fashion to rise from poverty to global billionaire status. And it is here that we begin to see that Qualley’s two seemingly jarring professional roles are actually intertwined: Like Alex the Maid, Coco Chanel spent her youth struggling to survive utter destitution and jobs. miserable at low wages.

But she designed her way out. She created a whole luxury signage system: the CC logo, the tweeds, the pearls, the perfume, intended to give herself an aura of charm belonging to herself, which she then marketed to her millions of customers. . And rather than dismiss its working-class past, Chanel exploited it for design inspiration, basing many of its most successful fashions on working-class clothing. Most famous, her little black dress recalls the typical uniform worn by French housekeepers at the time.

Avatar of the House of Chanel, Qualley turns out to be the perfect casting choice for the star of Housemaid, because just under the luxury of the Chanel brand hides a story that is not unlike that of Housemaid, a story of extreme destitution and ambition that spurred the creation of the entire company. In other words, there’s an Alex-the-maid hovering right out of sight in every Chanel commercial.

The reverse can also be true. Sometimes that is, Qualley helps us see the Chanel-style element of luxury that lurks in Alex the Maid. In one episode, for example, Alex borrows an expensive cashmere sweater from Regina (played by Anika Noni Rose), a wealthy housekeeper, and wears it to entertain on a date at Regina’s house, which she claims to be. hers.

Wrapped in beige cashmere, fully made up, sitting on expensive furniture with a wineglass in hand, Qualley looks like she belongs there. She looks, that is to say, as if she could be the kind of woman who can afford a lot of Chanel bags.

Housemaid uses times like this to prepare for Alex’s eventual escape from poverty. See? that seems to reassure us, Alex belongs to this other more beautiful world. This world that you (or this actress) saw portrayed in magazine ads. In the last episode of the series, college-bound Alex tries to return the cashmere sweater, but Regina insists she keep it, noting that it costs $ 1,400 (1,050). Alex gives in and accepts the gift, and with it, his own inevitable upward mobility. She accepts the status of princess from a queen, the aptly named Regina.

On opposite sides of the pop culture continuum, Housemaid and Maison Chanel contemplate different strata of women’s lives, social class, aspirations, the desire for escape and indulgence, and the way in which society commodifies images of femininity and perpetually inserts them into fairly narratives. narrow, even predictable. In its unique stance simultaneously representing the extreme rags and poles of wealth of the classic Princess storyline, Qualley reminds us how close these two sides stay.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times