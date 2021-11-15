Carol Vorderman looks breathtaking in a tight leather dress at a glamorous night out





Former countdown host Carol Vorderman looked stunning in a stunning black dress as she posed a storm from her hotel room in Liverpool Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Carol Vorderman reveals ’emotional’ moment in pride of Britain

Carol Vorderman left fans swooning after the former Countdown star showcased her incredible figure in a daring leather dress at a glamorous night out. The 60-year-old TV star looked stunning in the bodycon dress that did wonders to accentuate her famous curves and cinched waist as she got all dolled up for a night out on the town. The age-defying celebrity was bursting with sex appeal as she shared a selection of behind-the-scenes shots from her Liverpool hotel room as she prepared for the night ahead. Carol looked stunning in the tight black leather dress that hugged her in all the right places. The star made sure to accentuate her petite waist further by placing a chunky belt around the dress, and she completed the stunning ensemble with a pair of classic black heels and silver jewelry.















Picture: INSTAGRAM)





















Picture: INSTAGRAM)





As always, Carol’s hair and makeup has been styled to look perfect as she combed her blonde locks in a straight style. Carols’ tanned makeup also stood out in her gorgeous shots as she sported a smokey eye look and lots of highlighter, before finishing the look with a pop of nude lipstick. The beloved star gained a lot of fan attention after posting the sizzling snaps on her social media accounts ahead of the Football For Change event. Carols fans flocked to gush over her most recent ensemble, calling the star a goddess.















Picture: INSTAGRAM)





















Picture: David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock)





You are simply a goddess. That dress and your figure are everything, gushed a fan. OMG! You keep getting hotter and hotter, another one passes out. The sexiest woman ever. Your figure is amazing, someone else has passed out. Meanwhile, another Instagram user rang: If I look like this at 60, I’ll be happy. What woman. Carol’s latest sexy selfies come after she recently shared her anti-aging secrets.















Picture: Instagram)





















Picture: @carolvorders)





The former Im A Celebrity star admitted that she is happier than ever in her own skin now that she is in the best shape of her life. Carol has finally achieved her dream of looking both slim and plump and, according to the star, it all comes down to a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Previously, she attributed intermittent fasting to why she gave up two dress sizes in a month without counting calories, and the star still maintains that lifestyle to this day.















Picture: @carolvorders)





Elsewhere, Carol is exercising regularly to keep her impressive figure in shape. When it comes to her daily diet, Carol makes sure to ditch starchy fast food and prefers to have something like a nicoise salad, full of eggs, tuna, and leafy greens.

