Timaru girl to walk the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Sarah Young, 8, a Timaru Sacred Heart School student, will be on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week in February 2022.

An 8-year-old Timaru is preparing to take the trip of a lifetime after being selected to represent a fashion company on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Sarah Young, a student at Sacred Heart School, will fly to the Big Apple in February 2022, to become a model for Musa Fabric, a company that promotes and sells materials and clothing made from banana and yarn from the Philippines. .

Her face will also appear on a Times Square billboard during the week, her mother Mto Olivares and stepfather Trevor Norton said.

The girl caught the eye of Musa founder and fashion designer Joy Soo after Sarah modeled some of her clothes at the clothing company’s launch in Timaru in July, at the homes of her neo-ambassadors. Zealander Gary and Elvie Dennison.

Olivares said photos of the launch were posted on the company’s website and seen in the Philippines, where the company is headquartered.

Sarah was then asked if she would be attending the Musas fashion event in New York City, her mother said.

It was a shock to us, overwhelming, she is so lucky to have this opportunity, Olivares said.

Provided Sarah Young, 8, modeled in June ahead of the launch of Musa Fabric New Zealand in Timaru in July.

Timarus Musa, the company’s only New Zealand-based branch, is one of many around the world, with some of the company’s profits being pumped back into the community. .

Making three yards of banana and yarn cloth takes a day and is produced by prisoners and natives in Davao del Norte, Philippines. The finished material is used to make clothes, earrings, bracelets, sandals, and hats.

Musa is the botanical name for one of the few genera of bananas.

Soo founded the company in January 2020, after learning how banana fiber could be used to make fabric.

Sarah’s mother hopes the New York concert will help her daughter gain confidence, but she is focused on her education.

We want her to get on the right track and prioritize being a model of advocacy, she said.

Norton said it was hard to believe this turn of events for his stepdaughter.

Instead of painting the house, we were going to New York, and we will give it all the support we can.

He said if Covid-19 restrictions prevented them from leaving, Sarah’s image would still appear in Times Square.

All they had to do to get ready was complete a photoshoot and get their trail ready, he said.

JOHN BISSET / Stuff Sarah Young, 8, with her nephew Elric Olivares, 4, can’t wait to model Musa during New York Fashion Week.

Sarah said she was excited to go to the United States as she had only been to Auckland.

In her spare time she enjoys playing basketball and when she grows up she would love to be a nurse, she said.

New York Fashion Week is a biannual event showcasing designer collections for the upcoming season.

It attracts around 230,000 visitors and is organized by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME / IMG), an entertainment and media company, and the Council of Fashion Designers America.