Strict host Tess Daly steals the show in a Suzanne Neville slit thigh dress

Megan Taurus Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly returned to the ballroom on Saturday night and her glamorous black strapless Suzanne Neville gown certainly stole the show.

What we would give to the raid Tess Daly wardrobe! Back on our screens for the eighth week of Come dance strictly, the TV star gave fans another stunning look on Saturday night as she stepped out in a bespoke Suzanne Neville dress. READ: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s post-Strictly Come Dancing ritual revealed Perfect her elegant evening outfits with a pair of Dune london heels (coming, apparently), Tess styled her iconic blonde mane into a high ponytail. Opting for a gorgeous smoky eye shadow with voluminous lashes, pink blush and a layer of Nude by Nature lip gloss, the presenter looked absolutely stunning. Tess Daly wears Suzanne Neville dress for Strictly Come Dancing Week after week, Tess has been a major fashion inspiration while directing the hit BBC series alongside Claudia winkleman. A fan of sparkly sequin styles, we’ve seen her sport a number of shimmering designs this season, including a metallic purple blouse from Roland Mouret. READ: Tess Daly wows Strictly fans in most unexpected minidress MORE: Strictly Come Dancing In Crisis Due To ‘Fake Tanning Shortage’ Tess has rocked a number of mind-blowing ensembles on Strictly this season Half of Strictly’s dynamic duo, Tess’ co-host and good friend Claudia Winkleman recently met HELLO! for our Digital cuteness problem. Opening up to their close bond both on-screen and off-screen, Claudia said: “Tess is the nicest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone all the time and takes care of all of us. After the show we all slouch in her room and we slump down on her couch and she puts crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically gorgeous. She’s a lifelong friend and I’m so, so happy that she made the nice list. “ Loading the player … VIDEO: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s 5 Style Lessons The TV presenter’s longtime stylist James Yardley also shared a personal insight, telling HELLO!: “Since we met Tess almost six years ago, we’ve developed an incredible relationship that goes way beyond being her stylist.” “From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cup of tea before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and takes care of everything. each of its members. as if they were its own. “ The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

