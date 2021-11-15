Takeaways from OKC’s loss to Kevin Durant, Brooklyn

It was almost as if the Thunder crowd were singing, alternating between high and low notes, when the Nets were introduced before the game.

A chorus of boos for Kevin Durant, cheers for Blake Griffin, more boos for James Harden.

Durant’s boos were by far the loudest. They continued with each of his first touches. It’s been five and a half years since Durant bolted Oklahoma City for Golden State. He’s no longer a warrior, but Thunder fans still don’t like Durant the Net too much.

The Nets, with a team salary more than three times that of the Thunder, have shown their star power, even though unvaccinated Kyrie Irving remains out.

Brooklyn defeated OKC 120-96 Sunday evening at the Paycom Center. The Thunders’ four-game winning streak has been interrupted.

These teams have been so good at competing and reacting, and we just couldn’t get the fire going tonight, said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

Durant, playing as well as ever, scored a record 33 points in his fourth game at OKC as an opponent. He shot 9 of 17 from the ground and 13 of 14 from the foul line.

Harden had 16 points and 13 assists. Griffin was calm with six points, three rebounds and three assists.

Net freshman Patty Mills was the X Factor. Mills scored 29 points on 9 3-point 12 shots.

Daigneault emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, but the reservists put the Thunder back in the game.

Ty Jerome buried a 3-point pointer halfway through the fourth to reduce Brooklyn’s lead to 10 points. Nets coach Steve Nash called the time out and Daigneault reinserted his starters.

The Nets quickly dashed any hope of another Thunder return.

OKC only shot 40% in the game and 31% at 3 points. Brooklyn shot 50% overall and 42% from deep. The Nets overtook the Thunder in free throw attempts.

Here are four other takeaways from the game:

Stormy night bazleys

Darius Bazley didn’t have it.

He shot 0 of 8 in the first half and 2 of 13 for the game. Bazley was 1 of 6 in depth.

He got some good things around the basket early on that didn’t fall for him, Daigneault said.

To make matters worse, Bazley had to defend Durant.

I didn’t think Durant’s first-half damage was necessarily all (Bazley), Daigneault said.

Bazley is a career 30% 3-point shooter. He ideally projects himself as a striker who clears space for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, but Bazleys pulled and the overall play wasn’t consistent enough.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl didn’t shine in the penalty area, but he was the Thunders’ best big man on Sunday night. He had eight rebounds, a team-high, in 22 minutes. He also had a scoring defensive possession against Harden.

(Jeremiah) continues to impress with his fundamentals, said Daigneault. He continues to impress with how quickly he collects things. And he is learning from it. If you give him experience, he grows from those experiences.

Wiggins makes his NBA debut

Aaron Wiggins made it to the goalscoring table in the first quarter. It was worthy of a double take.

The Maryland rookie hadn’t made the Thunders’ first 11 games, but there he was checking against the Nets to protect Durant and Harden.

Get out onto the field and be ready to compete, Wiggins said. They tie their shoes in the morning like me.

We wanted to assess him in a difficult situation, said Daigneault.

Wiggins missed his first shot but then conceded a 3 point on his second shot. It was his only mark in 21 minutes.

He finished with three points, four rebounds and four assists.

Wiggins, drafted 55th overall, is on a two-part contract. Wiggins said Daigneault told him to be ready after Wiggins played a G League game on Friday.

Looking at him in the Summer League, he was really impressive with his competitiveness, Daigneault said. So we were like, OK, let’s see what this looks like in the camp. Camp, he’s really competitive. The preseason games, he’s really competitive.

He sort of passed all the tests. We don’t want to make the mistake of having a guy like him and waiting for a natural opportunity to put him out there.

Wiggins wasn’t the only surprise in the lineup.

Isaiah Roby, who received five consecutive DNPs before Sunday, played 12 minutes off the bench.

The challenge turns against him

Daigneault’s decision to contest a foul in the second quarter couldn’t have been worse.

Officials called a foul against Giddey even though Giddey was barely in the game.

So Daigneault called out.

Indeed, it was not a fault on Giddey.

A successful challenge, right? Yes, but not really.

Officials transferred Giddey’s defensive foul to Luguentz Dort. It was Dorts’ third foul of the game, and he committed his fourth foul before half-time.

They called the blame on Giddey, Daigneault said, and I thought Dort was legal. He had his hands up. I didn’t think Dort had faulted him, and Giddey wasn’t near the room.

I thought this was not the first call I disagreed with so I wanted to go.

Daigneault was upset by the refereeing throughout the game more than usual.

Even with four fouls, Dort started the second half. Someone had to defend Harden.

I think every minute you take a guy off the field with fouls, you take him out of the game as a coach, said Daigneault. So if you sit Sleep five minutes to start the third, you take it out of the game for that five minutes.

Dort also had to stay because the Thunder needed his offense.

Dort scored 20 points on 8 of 11 shots. It was his third game in a row scoring at least 20 points. It marked a long career streak.

He’s obviously started to shoot the ball at three, which is just below what you’d expect of him, Daigneault said. He’s starting to see falls now.

Dort was 3 of 6 of three against the Nets.

Black Steve Nash

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was profiled by GQ in September. Men’s fashion magazine followed Gilgeous-Alexander for a day in New York.

The story ends in an art gallery. An art dealer who didn’t know much about basketball asked Gilgeous-Alexander what position he held.

Me? said Gilgeous-Alexander. Well, I’m the Black Steve Nash.

It was an ironic response. Gilgeous-Alexander and Nash are both Canadian leaders. Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t necessarily compare his game to Nashs.

Obviously, Steve is a home icon, Gilgeous-Alexander said on Sunday. He trained me a bit when I was younger. We have a pretty good relationship.

Someone sent GQ’s story to Nash.

It really made me laugh, Nash said. It’s funny for me to see all these young Canadians doing so well, and he’s right at the top of the list. He has an incredible career ahead of him.

SGA was classic SGA in the third quarter. He seems to slowly feel the play in the first half before pouncing in the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 points in the third quarter on a 5 of 6 shot. He finished with a team record 23 points on 8 of 14 shots.

Thunder against Heat

